Mark Robinson in Davie County

- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Photo Authentically Shows Diddy, Trump and Melania
"You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.
- Futurism
Confused Trump Issues Garbled Warning About "Nuclear Warming"
During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]
- The Independent
Marjorie Taylor Greene melts down over House Speaker: ‘I don’t think Republicans deserve to be re-elected’
The Speaker defied Donald Trump by letting the House vote to approve a spending bill to keep the government funded until December, even though it included no provisions to tighten elections
- The Canadian Press
Trump lists his grievances in a Wisconsin speech intended to link Harris to illegal immigration
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump meandered Saturday through a list of grievances against Vice President Kamala Harris and other issues during an event intended to link his Democratic opponent to illegal border crossings.
- CBC
A 9-year push to increase P.E.I.'s population has radically changed the Island
More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa
- The Canadian Press
As the Ukraine war enters a critical period, the EU moves ahead without the US
BRUSSELS (AP) — As the war in Ukraine enters a critical period, the European Union has decided that it must take responsibility for what it sees as an existential threat to security in its own neighborhood and is preparing to tackle some of the financial burden, perhaps even without the United States.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Turns Trump’s Latest ‘Brand Crap’ Into Brutal Dig At Donald Trump Jr.
"Hold on to your MAGA hats because this one is going to cost you," joked the late-night TV host.
- The Hill
Five takeaways from Trump’s Michigan town hall
Former President Trump visited the key battleground of Michigan on Friday for a town hall conversation in which he attacked Vice President Harris over policies he says have hurt the state’s auto industry. Trump sat for a conversation moderated by Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn and took questions from the audience, but the night felt…
- The Canadian Press
Trump and Zelenskyy meet in New York as election holds high stakes for US support for Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met face-to-face with Donald Trump on Friday with public tensions rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion and in the midst of the U.S. presidential election.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Opinion: Trump lied about mail-in voting. Now the GOP is spending millions to fix his mess.
Trump has a habit of shooting himself in the foot, and the Republican Party has to turn around and pay the hospital bill.
- The Independent
Biden and Harris both meet with Zelensky after Trump snubs Ukrainian leader
In what appeared to be a veiled swipe at former president Donald Trump and his Republican allies, Harris said to Zelensky that there are ‘some’ in the US ‘who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory’
- USA TODAY
'He has made me feel unsafe': Ohio sheriff's Kamala Harris Facebook post draws complaints
Ohio residents have lodged complaints to state Attorney General Dave Yost over Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook post about Kamala Harris signs.
- Reuters
Exclusive-Iran's supreme leader taken to secure location, sources say
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters, a day after Israel killed the head of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut. The move to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker is the latest show of nervousness by the Iranian authorities as Israel launched a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's best armed and most well-equipped ally in the region. Reuters reported this month that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological guardians of the Islamic Republic, had ordered all of members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up.
- HuffPost
Mark Cuban Hits Trump For Putting Companies 'Underneath A Hammer' With Tariff Proposal
The billionaire slammed the GOP nominee over his proposal for John Deere if it moves some of its manufacturing out of the country.
- Time
Exclusive: New Bill Would Prevent Trump from Quashing His Criminal Cases
Adam Schiff's bill would prevent a sitting President from dismissing a criminal prosecution against him or herself.
- The Hill
Minnesota poll shows Harris widening lead over Trump
Vice President Harris’s support in the state of Minnesota ticked up compared to former President Trump, her political rival, according to a survey released Thursday. The KSTP/SurveyUSA poll showed Harris had a 6-point lead over Trump, 50 percent to 44 percent, in the state while 4 percent were undecided and 2 percent preferred another presidential…
- CNN
‘Who did the vetting?’: GOP strategist reacts to Vance appearing with pastor who said Harris uses ‘witchcraft’
Evangelical preacher Lance Wallnau says that Vice President Harris has used “witchcraft.” A panel of experts react.
- The Canadian Press
Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founding members, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.
- Time
How to Watch the Vance-Walz VP Debate
Vice-presidential candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Walz will participate in the only VP debate of the 2024 U.S. election.
- CNN
Iran weighs its next move as its closest ally takes a hit in Lebanon
Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah have rattled the group. As Iran watches its most prized non-state ally take a beating, questions are raised about how it might respond.