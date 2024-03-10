Mark Robinson has wallowed in the mud his whole political career. He won’t stop now. | Opinion

Mark Robinson

I find it laughable for Mark Robinson to say his general election campaign for governor will not be conducted down “in the mud,” when that’s exactly where he has been wallowing throughout his political career. His brand of hate-filled, divisive and denialist speech has grown very tiresome for the majority of N.C. voters and I expect them to collectively put an abrupt end to his highly corrosive run in Raleigh come early November. North Carolina deserves better than Robinson at any level of state government.

Jon Gibson, Raleigh

NC DMV

Regarding “GOP lawmakers should blame themselves for DMV service delays,” (March 7 Opinion):

The writer is president of Progressive Democrats of Wake County.

Hear, hear to Ned Barnett about the DMV. I had a great experience recently at the DMV office in Rocky Mount — in and out in 30 minutes to renew my license. But I agree we need to invest in the DMV. It’s time to stop starving the beast and invest in DMV and maybe they will see better service and less of a backlog.

Henry Jarrett, Raleigh

St. Augustine’s

St. Augustine’s University In Raleigh is losing its accreditation. It is blaming the accreditation commission for the troubles, but is not acknowledging or taking blame for the millions of tuition dollars that somehow has disappeared. Perhaps the administration should look inward to find the people responsible for this mess rather than blaming the outside service. Short-term accreditation will not solve the long-term issue.

Donna Corbett, Sanford

Activist judges?





There was a time when Republicans railed against “activist judges,” who they said were making laws instead of interpreting and enforcing them. Now, the U.S. Supreme Court is packed with Republican-appointed justices drunk on their own power.

In Dobbs, the court went far beyond the issue at hand and overturned a decades-old precedent. In the Colorado case, a court majority went beyond the issue to rule that only Congress can enforce a constitutional provision aimed at preventing insurrectionists from holding office. These holdings do not represent conservative jurisprudence. They are blatantly political.

Lynn Andrews, Durham

DEI and Martin

The writer is a 1982 Davidson College grad.

Former Gov. Jim Martin says diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Davidson College have gone too far. (March 1 Opinion) Really?

When Martin seems to define racism as an attitude and not also a power structure, Davidson has not gone too far. When he fails to acknowledge the malevolent force of that power structure, Davidson has not gone too far.

According to its website, one of the primary goals of Martin’s group, Davidsonians for Freedom of Thought and Discourse, is achieving “ideological balance” at Davidson. But when one of the two major U.S. parties is actively attacking democracy and supporting the people who attempted a coup, “ideological balance” is grossly overrated.

Lex Alexander, Greensboro

Immigrants

We, the citizens of the U.S., need to realize the degree to which all of us depend on immigrant residents. Not a day goes by that immigrants do not directly impact our quality of life in a positive way. Often they are working hard at the jobs that others do not want, but which make our lives easier for us. It’s time to respect them.

Rebecca Burmester, Raleigh

Crop walk

I tear up when I see children starving in Africa or struggling for even a bite of food in Gaza. Sadly, we have food insecure families and children in the U.S. and North Carolina as well. More than 50 million people in 45 countries are facing “emergency levels” of hunger and famine. The greatest cause of the problem is war. In 2022, some 468 million children worldwide lived in areas affected by armed conflict. While aggrieved by those numbers, I am heartened by our response to them in Durham. Durham’s annual CROP Hunger Walk has raised more than $5 million to feed the hungry worldwide. This year marks the 50th Crop Walk in Durham — 50 years of walking for the hungry. Join the fight on March 24.

Joe Moran, Durham