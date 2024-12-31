Mark Ruffalo Admits 2024 Was 'Rough' as He Shares Shirtless Photo on New Year's Eve: 'Here's to Brighter Days'

"As we move into 2025, let’s lean on community, kindness and hope — and remember that rest is necessary for the road ahead," the actor wrote

For Mark Ruffalo, kindness is key as the world turns its calendars to 2025.

The actor, 57, shared a photo of himself lounging shirtless on Instagram Tuesday, Dec. 31, as he reflected that this past year "was rough, no way around it," in a caption to the photo, which he credited his wife Sunrise Coigney with taking.

"As we move into 2025, let’s lean on community, kindness and hope — and remember that rest is necessary for the road ahead," Ruffalo wrote. "Here’s to brighter days and taking care of each other. Happy New Year, friends."

Ruffalo is coming off a year that saw him receive his fourth Oscar nomination and land a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as he promoted 2023's Poor Things, which he starred in with Emma Stone.



Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise, with whom he shares son Keen, 23, and daughters Bella, 19, and Odette, 17, celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary together in June. The Avengers star marked Sunrise's birthday with an Instagram tribute in September, and Ruffalo celebrated his 57th birthday on Nov. 22.

"You only get better with each passing year. Now the real fun starts," he wrote in his September birthday tribute to Sunrise. "We love you. Us."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney with their kids Keen and Bella as Mark Ruffalo is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 08, 2024.

Ruffalo has two movie releases scheduled for 2025: He costars with Robert Pattinson in the sci-fi movie Mickey 17, out March 7, and he will reprise his Now You See Me role in the series' third film, expected to release in November.



