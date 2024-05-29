Mark sohn can get his job back

Latest Stories
Serial Killer Accused of Murdering More than 20 Women Was 'Speared in the Head' in Prison
Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE
- CBC
Missing mother of 2 found dead near Dawson Creek, B.C.
RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year.Police say Renee Didier (Supernant) was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city.The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7.Didier, who was 40 years old when she disappeared, is one of four people to go missing from Dawson Cr
- Motorious
Police Seize $3 Million in Stolen Classic Cars Following Tip in Ontario
Investigation into Lambton County vehicle thefts leads to major bust of stolen vehicles, including classic cars, worth over $3 million in eastern Ontario.
- The Canadian Press
Judge denies request to restrict Trump statements about law enforcement in classified records case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday denied prosecutors' request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution.
- CBC
Hundreds of charges after OPP seize guns, drugs in Tyendinaga Township raid
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
- Yahoo News Canada
Loblaws boycott scores a win: What's next for Loblaws, boycott groups, Galen Weston as the face of the company
Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.
- CBC
Judge offers compassion in sentencing Calgary man who killed abusive father
A Calgary man with a "complex constellation of mental deficits" who killed his abusive father was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison but is permitted to apply for parole after 10 years, the minimum ineligibility period allowed under Canada's Criminal Code.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.In March, a jury convicted Vincent of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70.The conviction comes with an automatic
- CBC
Ex-Woodstock, Ont., mayor's behaviour 'like Jekyll and Hyde,' woman tells his sexual assault trial
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual assaults.The sexual assault trial of former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch began Monday with testimony from a woman who said his behaviour suddenly turned from friendly and compassionate to angry and hostile on two occasions after she declined his request to perform oral sex on him. "He would just turn suddenly — it was like Jekyll and Hyde," said the woman, at times crying while testifying. The trial, overseen by Superior Cour
- The Daily Beast
Trump Freaks Out at New York Trial Judge as Jury Deliberation Nears
Justin Lane/Pool via ReutersFormer President Donald Trump fired off a series of furious social media posts the night before–and in the days leading up to–the final crucial stretch of the former president’s hush-money trial in New York.Both prosecutors and Trump’s defense lawyers on Tuesday will begin their week by addressing the jury in closing arguments. It is unknown how long the process will take but is expected to last all day, according to the Associated Press. Once closing arguments are co
- The Daily Beast
Alleged Child Rapist Caught After 33 Years Using Family Tree Technique, Police Say
Western Australia Police Force / FacebookPolice in Australia say they were able to arrest an alleged child rapist this week after almost 33 years thanks to “groundbreaking” investigative techniques using DNA to build a family tree of the suspect.Gavin Jeffery Durbridge, 54, appeared in court Tuesday on a count of deprivation of liberty and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in relation to an alleged 1991 attack on a 13-year-old boy, WAtoday reports. Durbridge was arrested a day earlier in c
- CBC
Toronto police ID victim of fatal shooting as Jesse Tubbs, 30
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind
- INSIDER
In a baffling closing argument, Trump attorney Todd Blanche used DA's evidence against his own client
In closing arguments, Todd Blanche perplexingly pointed to the times Trump admitted his hush-money records weren't what they said they were.
- People
How 'Flirting' at a Wedding Celebration Led to Best Man Being Shot and Groom’s Arrest
The groom, Corey Parker, and his guest, Jonathan Goff, are each charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury
- People
Dad Says He Got Into a Shootout Outside His House During Attempted Robbery While 5 Daughters Slept Inside
A "preliminary investigation indicates that one of the offenders fired at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire," said the Winnetka Police Department
- The Canadian Press
Appeals court upholds retired NYPD officer's 10-year prison sentence for Capitol riot attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a retired New York Police Department officer's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Professional Retirement Coach: These Are Rules Every Retiree Should Follow
According to Austin, people shouldn’t view retirement as “an endless vacation.”
- People
2 Brothers Dead, 3 Injured After Employee Opens Fire at Pa. Business: ‘Cold-Blooded Shooting’
Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said
- Insider Monkey
The Most Gay Friendly Country in the World
We recently compiled a list of the 20 Countries with the Highest Approval of Same Sex Marriages and in this article we will discuss the most gay friendly country along with trends in public approval for gay and lesbian weddings around the world. Approval of Gay and Lesbian Marriage in the U.S. Public approval rates […]
- The Canadian Press
Judge keeps punishment of 30 years at resentencing for man who attacked Paul Pelosi
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man convicted of attempting to hold former Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer two years ago apologized in federal court Tuesday, but still received 30 years in prison at an unusual resentencing hearing that resulted from judicial error.
- The Daily Beast
Neighbors Say Stabbing Spree Suspect Lost It After Spat Over Roommate
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/InstagramThe Martha’s Vineyard man accused of stabbing six people in Massachusetts over the weekend had reportedly been involved in a heated dispute with neighbors just beforehand that culminated in him hurling a shovel through their window.Jared Ravizza, 26, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ravizza is accused of going on an unprovoked rampage on Satu