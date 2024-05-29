Mark sohn can get his job back

CBC

RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year.Police say Renee Didier (Supernant) was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city.The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7.Didier, who was 40 years old when she disappeared, is one of four people to go missing from Dawson Cr