Mark Speakman calls on NSW Liberal director to resign after ‘monumental stuff-up’ over council elections

Catie McLeod
·3 min read
<span>NSW opposition leader Mark Speakman has called for Liberal director Richard Shields to resign after the party failed to nominate candidates for a swathe of local government elections.</span><span>Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP</span>
The New South Wales Liberal leader, Mark Speakman, says the party’s state director, Richard Shields, must resign immediately after a “monumental stuff-up” over next month’s local government elections.

The Liberal party missed the noon Wednesday deadline to lodge the necessary paperwork to nominate candidates, meaning there will be no Liberal candidates in eight councils across greater Sydney, at the 14 September elections.

All up, the Liberals failed to nominate 136 candidates across 17 councils, according to election analyst Ben Raue, who runs blog the Tally Room. The party managed to “partially nominate” candidates in some of the affected councils, such as Canterbury-Bankstown.

Speakman on Thursday said Shields was to blame and confirmed he had spoken about his resignation with the federal opposition leader, Peter Dutton.

“We had a conversation. He can say what he said, but I’m … not going to say for him,” Speakman said.

“Our party administration has let the candidates, the party members and the general public down. This is a debacle. There’s no other way to describe it.

“Unfortunately, in these circumstances, the state director has to fall on his sword. He is the CEO who runs the organisation. He is the CEO who is responsible.”

Speakman would not place blame on the NSW Liberal party president, Don Harwin, when asked whether he should share responsibility for the error.

Guardian Australia understands there are unlikely to be any Liberal candidates in the following councils: Northern Beaches, Lane Cove, Campbelltown, Camden, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shoalhaven.

The Georges River, Canterbury-Bankstown, Maitland, North Sydney and Penrith councils could also be affected.

Shields on Wednesday blamed the error on a lack of resources, releasing a statement that said the secretariat was “unfortunately … unable to nominate in all of the local government areas that were put forward by the state executive”.

Shields leads the Liberal secretariat, which shares responsibility for the party’s administration in NSW and is in charge of submitting the paperwork to nominate council candidates, including those who are already sitting councillors.

Guardian Australia contacted Shields for additional comment.

Speakman said he had been “personally unaware of any resourcing issues”.

“I think all of us are embarrassed that this is happening for the Liberal party,” he said.

“[Shields] should have either gathered the additional resources he needed, or, alternatively, departed from the centralised process and told at least a number of candidates to lodge their nominations themselves.”

Speakman conceded the administrative fiasco would damage the Liberals’ brand, including at future state and possibly federal elections.

He said the party was exploring whether there were any avenues for affected candidates to run, including asking the NSW Electoral Commission for leniency on the deadline or the Minns Labor government to legislate an extension.

Asked if he thought any candidates who missed out due to the error would take legal action against the party, Speakman said: “I doubt it, but I don’t know the answer.”

The NSW deputy Liberal leader, Natalie Ward, said she was “furious” on behalf of candidates, party members and voters.

“I’m so upset and disappointed for each and every one of them,” she said.

The electoral commission said a full list of candidates would available by 2pm on Thursday.

