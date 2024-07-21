Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Daughter Grace's Equestrian Skills: ‘My Girl and Her Horse’

Wahlberg shared a photo on Instagram of his youngest child, 14, jumping over a hurdle with her horse

Mark Wahlberg/Instagram Mark Wahlberg and his daughter Grace

Mark Wahlberg is a proud dad!

On Sunday, July 21, the Departed star, 53, showed off his youngest child Grace Margaret's equestrian skills in a post on Instagram. In one photo, Grace, 14, can be seen dressed in riding gear as she smiled while holding a horse's head.

Another snapshot captured the teen midair on a horse as she cleared a hurdle.

"My girl and her horse🥰😘🥰WOW❤️❤️," Wahlberg captioned the sweet post.

Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, also shared photos on Instagram of Grace from what appeared to be a riding competition.

"Just Prince securing the 🥇 in the 1.20 open yesterday ✨🚀👑. The biggest and best boy 💛," she captioned the snapshots of Grace riding her horse Prince and proudly displaying a blue ribbon as she grinned.

In June 2023, the Family Plan actor spoke about his daughter's equestrian accomplishments in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Mark Wahlberg Instagram Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham with their daughter Grace

"She works out now. She’s an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She’s got to train," he said of Grace.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it,' " he added.

Wahlberg shares four kids with Durham, 46 — Grace, daughter Ella, 20, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 15.



He told PEOPLE that of his four children, Grace is the most like him. "She's got my work ethic for sure," he said, adding, "She does not mess around. If you even think about getting her there late or missing something, it’s a big problem."



