Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Their 2024 Family Holiday Card Featuring All 4 of Their Kids to Celebrate Christmas

"We wish you a blessed season," read a note included beside several family photos printed on the seasonal greeting

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea celebrated their family of six this Christmas season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Rhea posted an Instagram photo of their 2024 holiday card to wish her followers well on the winter holiday. The two-sided card featured photos of both parents and their kids Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 14.

The first slide showed the group photo printed on the holiday greeting note. Wahlberg and his wife sat smiling in the middle with pairs of their children on either side of them. In addition to an illustrated wreath wrapping around the card's border, a caption read, "Merry Christmas" and signed off, "The Wahlberg Family."

In her Instagram caption, Rhea reiterated the message: "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happiest holidays! Love, The Wahlbergs ❌⭕️✝️🙏🏼," she wrote.

The second slide showed the various family flicks included on the back of the card, like photos of the kids with their horses. Brendan and Michael posed together in one picture, and the Ted star smiled with Rhea in another snapshot. "We wish you a blessed season," read a note included with the printed gallery.

This past November, Rhea shared a rare photo of herself, Walberg and their four kids all together on Thanksgiving. "So grateful my whole family is home for the holiday. 💗🙏🏼🔗❣️," she wrote in the post's caption.

The first photo pictured the whole family sitting at a table together at Nobu in Las Vegas. The picture was followed by a sweet selfie Rhea and Wahlberg at the Japanese restaurant, while in another picture Grace and Ella were all smiles together.

In September, Walhberg shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his lookalike son Brendan as he celebrated his 16th birthday. The two posed together as they attended a wrestling match, sitting ringside and wearing baseball caps.

Brendan wore a white T-shirt while Wahlberg opted for a gray one, giving a soft smile as he took the photo. "Happy b day Benny!!!🥳❤️🥳 16 wow🙏❤️🙏," the proud dad wrote in his caption.

Rhea also shared snaps of Brendan on his birthday, posting a few throwback photos of the newly minted 16-year-old.

"Happy 16th birthday Benny! 🎈🎈 The most kind hearted and loving boy ❤️ I can’t believe you are 16 😵‍💫 I love you to the 🌕 and the ⭐️⭐️and back again," she wrote.

"Thank you for waking up every day and being you! 🎂🎁♥️🎉."

