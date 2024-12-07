Mark Withers Dies: ‘Dynasty’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Was 77

Mark Withers, the actor known for roles in Dynasty, Stranger Things and more, has died. He was 77.

The actor’s daughter Jessie Withers announced on Friday that her father died on Nov. 22 after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

More from Deadline

“He confronted his illness with the same strength and dignity he brought to his craft, creating a legacy of warmth, humor, and dedication, along with his remarkable ability to make every role unforgettable,” said Jesse in a statement to Variety. “Mark’s enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike.”

In 1981, Mark had a six-episode arc on the first season of Dynasty as Steve Carrington’s (Al Corley) lover Ted Dinard, who meets an untimely demise that nearly breaks the Carrington family apart.

His other TV credits include episodes of Wonder Woman, Magnum P.I., The Dukes of Hazzard, Remington Steele, Hill Street Blues, Dallas, Days of Our Lives, L.A. Law, Matlock, Frasier, The King of Queens, Criminal Minds, Drop Dead Diva, Castle, Stranger Things and Sense8.

Born June 25, 1947 in Binghamton, New York, Mark studied acting and directing at California State University, Los Angeles, before getting his Master of Fine Arts at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

In addition to daughter Jessie, Mark is survived by wife Haiyan Liu Withers.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.