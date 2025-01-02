Mark Zuckerberg Rings in the New Year with Wife Priscilla Chan: ‘Here's to Even Bigger Things in 2025’

The longtime couple, who met at a college party in 2003, share three daughters together

Mark Zuckerberg is looking forward to making more memories in 2025 with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan.

Zuckerberg, 40, celebrated the new year on Jan. 1 by posting a photo on Instagram of himself and Chan, 39, smiling together.

"Happy New Year and here's to even bigger things in 2025," he captioned the sweet snapshot, in which he's holding a champagne or wine glass.

The couple — who share daughters Maxima, 9, August, 7, and Aurelia, 2 — have had plenty to raise a glass to this year.

The Meta CEO celebrated his 40th birthday in May and spent the milestone day surrounded by friends and loved ones with a “bash” planned by Chan.

In August, it was the Facebook founder's turn to shower his wife with love, revealing he had commissioned a giant statue in her likeness.

"Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," Zuckerberg wrote in an Aug. 13 Instagram post, along with a photo of Chan standing in front of the statue and sipping from a mug in a bathrobe.

The Palo Alto-based couple met in college when they were both at Harvard and married in May 2012 after almost 10 years of dating. Zuckerberg described their first encounter in a Facebook post on, Nov. 13, 2023.

“20 years since our first date," he captioned his message. "We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school.”

“I asked her out but told her we'd need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left,” he added. “Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride.”

Chan posted a "dateaversary" tribute of her own on Instagram that same day in 2023, writing, “20 years since our first date. He still makes me laugh all the time and we are never short of wild adventures. And now we have 3 little ladies riding along with us.”

