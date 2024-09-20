Market returns home after £10m facelift

Stallholders will begin trading from their new permanent stalls on Friday [Carrol Weston/BBC]

Cries of "bunch of bananas a pound" will be heard again on Friday as a historic market returns to its home.

New permanent stalls have been erected in Northampton's Market Square, a water feature has been introduced, and new paving has been installed.

West Northamptonshire Council says the revitalised market is a core part of the regeneration of Northampton, but the project has been painful for some.

So why was it needed, and why has it been controversial?

Why did Northampton market need a facelift?

The market began in 1189 and was a popular meeting place for hundreds of years [Getty Images]

Northampton's market was granted its first charter in 1189 and moved to the Market Square during the reign of Henry VIII.

Over the years, it hosted everything from war fundraisers to music festivals and even temporary summer beaches.

But shopping habits were changing as the 21st Century dawned, and Northampton Borough Council decided that some major improvements were needed in the town centre if it was going to survive.

In a bid for funding in 2020, the planning consultant Gillespies reported that "At its peak, the market can host up to 90 stalls from across its 60 traders on the books, but in recent years, the trading stalls are in decline and the overall quality of produce and products being sold is depleting."

To address the situation, plans for major improvements to the market were drawn up alongside projects in other parts of the town centre, and a ringfenced government grant was secured.

How did traders end up in an edge-of-town car park?

Work started on transforming Market Square in February 2023 [Martin Heath/BBC]

As the work to Market Square involved tearing up the paving and installing permanent stalls, West Northamptonshire Council decided the traders would have to be temporarily located.

Various sites were considered, including Abington Street and the Grosvenor Centre, both of which are adjacent to Market Square.

However, the council settled on the Commercial Street Car Park as its preferred option.

At close of business on 28 January 2023, the traders packed up their stock and shifted everything down to Commercial Street.

Glyn Waters from M&G Butchers said he was losing £3,000 a week while trading at Commercial Street [BBC]

Over the next few months, some traders decided business was so poor that it was not worth opening up in the car park.

Eamonn "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick's fruit and vegetable stall, a familiar feature of the market for 60 years until his death in November 2022, carried on through his son, Joe, but he called it a day after just a month at Commercial Street.

Speaking to the BBC in June 2023, Glyn Waters from M&G Butchers said the situation with the market was "absolutely shocking".

He added: "We lose about £3,000 a week; we've lost all of our core customers."

The council waived the rent charge for stallholders during the temporary move and introduced an hour's free parking for customers who spent £5 at the market.

How different will the new market be?

The new stalls were built in Italy and craned into the Market Square last Winter [BBC]

The council says new stalls will join existing traders to offer everything from fruit and vegetables to Ghanaian crafts and bicycle repairs.

They will have new bespoke fixed stalls, which were made in Italy and lowered in by crane last winter.

Market stallholders welcomed their new homes. Elliott Jones, who sells flowers, fruit and vegetables, said: "They're a lot taller than I thought, and they've got awnings, which I asked for as well, because selling flowers, fruit and veg, you want to have the ability to protect your stock. So, from first impressions, fantastic."

New paving has been installed, using some of the old cobbles that were removed when work started.

There are also new seating areas, trees and lights.

What's happening to mark the opening?

Some traders have welcomed the new stalls, saying they are spacious and good for protecting stock [Carrol Weston/BBC]

Stalls will start trading again on Friday, but the official opening does not take place until Saturday, 19 October.

There will be a main stage "showcasing top local talent" across the weekend, according to the council, with artist and DJs curated by BBC Introducing and Northampton Music Festival.

There will also be illusion shows, face painters and sports activities to try out.

The key test for the market, though, will be how many customers it can attract once the novelty has worn off and it is judged purely on its merits as a shopping and leisure destination.

