Market study will review Essex County Council pay, new Procedure By-Law adopted

Administration for the County of Essex will move ahead with a Council Remuneration Market Review, by selecting a consultant in accordance with the Corporation’s Procurement Policy for services valued under $10,000.

Essex County Council provided this direction at the December 20 meeting.

This would look into having a consultant look into a market-driven approach to determine Council remuneration, which CAO Sandra Zwiers noted is the norm in the industry, rather than the unique formula the County uses now. Discussion on this matter began at the December 6 Essex County Council meeting, when the local decision-makers deferred adopting the County’s new Procedure By-Law to give staff a chance to get tenders from possible third-party consultants to obtain quotes and timelines associated with creating a review of the remuneration schedule for County Councillors.

Currently, County Council pay is based on a formula developed by the Essex County Council Remuneration Advisory Committee (ECCRAC) in 2008. This Committee was comprised of seven citizens.

Based on consultations with County Councillors over 15-years ago on how much time they put into County matters compared to municipal duties, the ECCRAC developed the formula-based approach to calculating County Council salaries and meeting stipends. The Warden’s Base Salary is calculated on the average Essex County Mayor’s base salary, multiplied by two. The Deputy Warden’s base salary is based on the average Essex County Deputy Mayor’s base salary, and divided in half, and County Councillors’ base salary is based on the average local Councillors’ base salary, and divided in half.

They are updated twice during the Term of Council and reflect increases which local Councils receive in remunerationfrom their local municipalities.

For example, the 2021 Statement of County Councillors’ Remuneration outlined that each County Councillor received a base rate of $12,482.52. The Warden, who was Tecumseh Mayor, Gary McNamara, at the time who earned $87,891.72. The Deputy Warden at that time, Nelson Santos, received $19,167.86.

Some of the current County Councillors noted the formula, which was based on the time County Councillors said they spent on County matters in 2008, does not adequately reflect the time spent on County matters now.

Since that December 6 meeting, CAO Sandra Zwiers said she had the opportunity to speak to three different consultants who specialize in this type of work. It seems the formula used by the County of Essex to determine Council remuneration was unique and not the methodology employed by most other municipalities in establishing council remuneration.

In the Report to County Council on that matter, she noted most other municipalities perform a market survey at periodic intervals, ranging from every three-years to seven-years.

A project of the County’s intended scope and size is estimated to take approximately six to eight-weeks for consultants to complete, and is estimated to cost in the range between $4,500 to $7,000, plus tax, the Report to County Council adds.

As the 2024 Draft Budget does not include an allowance to accommodate an increase in County Council remuneration or for a review, Administration recommended the 2024 Draft Budget be amended to include an amount of $10,000, funded from the Rate Stabilization Reserve, to complete a Council Remuneration Study in early 2024.This change would be presented as part of public budget deliberations on January 10, 2024.Council can decide how to move forward once the market review is complete in the spring.

This type of study would be likely done every Term of Council, Zwiers said.

Once County Council has the results of the study, a decision can be made as to how and when changes to compensation will be made.

Zwiers added Administration recommends leveraging the Rate Stabilization Reserve in the first year of the change to cover any budget shortfall and incorporating the full cost of the compensation change into the levy in the next budget year.

“I think it is a great move,” Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said. “It is market-driven. It is not qualitative, it is quantitative.”

She still had concerns about the pay for alternate reps, when other members of a municipal Council fill in for their Mayor or Deputy Mayor if someone is unable to make a County Council meeting. She believes the compensation for this is inadequate and did not believe this study would address it.

Bondy noted alternate reps currently earn $130 per meeting, which she believes is not adequate. They are required to prepare for the meetings and follow County business so they can jump in as required.

Zwiers intends to include alternative rep pay in the review, in addition to County committee structure for their members.

Since the new Procedure By-Law was deferred at the December 6 meeting to have discussion on Council remuneration, County Council then adopted By-law number 2023-58, to provide rules governing the order and proceedings of the Council of the Corporation of the County of Essex, Committee, and local boards.

Mary Birch, Director of Legislative and Community Services/Clerk, previously explained that through the Municipal Act, every municipality in the province has to have a Procedure By-Law to govern the calling, place, and proceedings of meetings.

In some cases, the Procedure By-Law is expanded to include other matters, which provide Council and Administration guidance, such as on the appointment of committees and local boards.

Though the Essex County Procedure By-Law has been reviewed and updated multiple times in the past few years to reflect changes in legislation, there has not been a comprehensive review of the Procedure By-law since 2014, the Report to County Council notes.

A consultant was appointed to review the County’s Procedure By-Law, and was asked to make recommendations on the Parliamentary Procedure section.

The Report to Council notes the proposed Procedure By-law includes the addition of a definitions section, a consolidation of some prior amendments, including changes to allow for participation in electronic meetings, as well as a complete revision of the Parliamentary Procedure, Motion, Voting and Rules of Conduct of Debate sections. It also proposes using Robert’s Rules of Order instead of Bourinot’s Rules of Order to align with all of the local municipalities within the County.

It also includes the previous decision County Council made at the November 15 meeting to extend the period of time to seven-days in which Council will receive an agenda prior to the date of the Council meeting. Agendas will also need to be posted on the County website six- days ahead for members of the public.

In addition, some language was added to provide more clarity to the roles and duties of meeting Chairs, the Warden, Deputy Warden, Clerk, and members of Council, the Report to County Council notes.

A change has also been made regarding the appointment of lay representatives to the Essex County Library Board, which would preclude the appointment of elected representatives of the local municipalities.

Birch noted if County Council choses to amend the section when the remuneration market review is complete this spring, the section regarding Council pay in the Procedure By-Law can be amended at that time, or the section could be pulled out of the Procedure By-Law to create a new policy for those matters.

