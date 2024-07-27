Market's last day before two-year move

Asbestos removal work is set to be carried out at Barrow Market in Cumbria [Westmorland and Furness Council]

A local authority has confirmed a market's last day of trading before it is temporarily moved for two years.

Barrow Market, in Cumbria, is being moved from Market Hall to allow refurbishment work to be carried out and asbestos to be removed from the building.

Saturday 10 August will be the market's last day at the Duke Street site.

Westmorland and Furness Council said traders will be moved to new units in the Mall, facing Dalton Road, and inside the former Meat Hall.

With work is also taking place at Meat Hall over several months, some traders will be based for a time at the outdoor market on Portland Walk, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Virginia Taylor, cabinet member for sustainable communities and localities, said she understood the move would present "challenges" for traders and thanked them for buying in to the council's "long-term vision for Barrow Market".

"The new units look fantastic and I can’t wait to see everybody moved in and creating a buzz around the temporary market," she said.

Safety concerns

The council previously suggested that carrying out the refurbishment in phases could have allowed the traders to remain in the hall.

But the traders raised concerns about operating close to asbestos removal works and the potential impact on trade, the council said.

In December, a review by the council found it would be safer for staff, traders and the public to not be in the hall during the asbestos removal process.

The refurbishment is part of a £16m government-funded scheme to improve the Market Hall, neighbouring arts and entertainment venue The Forum, and the local area.

