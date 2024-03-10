Markham councillors co-host first International Women’s Day celebration

請點擊閱讀中文版https://www.yorkregion.com/life/4/article_056bcd39-9f25-515f-8332-139bfaaef9bd.html

More than 150 people attended the first International Women's Day celebration co-chaired by Markham's four female councillors at the Civic Centre on March 4.

The event was organized by the Canadian Intercultural Association for Community Development (CIACD) and co-chaired by councillors Amanda Yeung Collucci, Isa Lee, Juanita Nathan and Karen Rea.

"Women are akin to tea bags; we possess remarkable resilience and capabilities beyond what many may anticipate. However, it's only when we're steeped in hot water that our true essence emerges," said Neetu Gupta, President of CIACD, in her opening remarks.

"As we commemorate International Women's Day today, it's a poignant reminder that the fight for gender equality must persist, notwithstanding the significant milestones we've achieved collectively," Gupta added.

Counc. Collucci encouraged every woman to seize opportunities and proactively pursue advancement in the workplace. As the first Chinese woman elected to Markham council, she believes by working together, women can achieve anything.

Bringing her newborn to council meetings was a significant breakthrough for Counc. Lee.

“It symbolizes a positive shift towards inclusivity and understanding the diverse realities that individuals, especially women, face in the workforce,” she said.

Lee further noted that parenthood and professional responsibilities are not mutually exclusive, and highlights the importance of fostering an environment that supports a work/life balance.

“Markham is home to many talented women leaders who have broken many barriers to lead a successful and inspirational life,” said Coun. Nathan. “If you see a lack of representation, discrimination or mistreatment around you in your homes, communities and workplaces, it is your responsibility to question it.”

Counc. Rea suggested reaffirming a dedication to creating a future where inclusivity is not merely an aspiration but a fundamental guiding principle shaping our decisions and actions.

"Together, let us ignite a spirit of inclusiveness and collaboration, paving the way for a brighter and more equitable tomorrow for all,” she said.

Other speakers included Gwyneth Chapman, the Lead of the Black Economic, Social, Cultural, Youth & Civic Development Unit at the City of Brampton, as well as Sanaz Hooman, Senior Vice President of Opulence Global.

Both emphasized the importance of women embracing their own powers and taking steps into leadership roles.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun