Markham issues warning to homeowners about plumbing protection rebate program scam

The City of Markham has issued a warning to homeowners about potential phone scams and misrepresentation related to the plumbing protection rebate program.

“It has come to our attention that some residents have been contacted by individuals posing as city employees, requesting an inspection and installation of flooding protection measures for compliance issues such as sump pumps and backwater valves,” stated the public notice.

The city does not contact residents by phone to request installation of flooding protection measures, as there is no mandatory compliance requirement related to the private plumbing protection rebate program.

Any city employee or contractor working on the city's behalf will be able to provide contact information at the city for verification. Residents are encouraged to ask any contractor for this information.

Based on reported incidents to the city, most residents have received calls from individuals claiming to represent or work for the city, requesting to enter their homes for inspections.

During the inspections, residents are urged to install certain flood protection devices for a compliance issue through private contractors while mentioning the cost of the work could be covered by the rebate program.

In one case, a resident reported her mother’s experience of receiving similar calls and installed a sump pump by a private contractor for $6,000. The contractor initially claimed the resident was eligible for a $5,000 rebate before the installation, but was told after the work had been done that she was not eligible.

The resident also noticed new flooding issues after the new sump pump was installed. The resident would have been eligible for the sump pump rebate only if the existing weeping tile was connected to the sanitary lateral, pending review by the city. However, this critical information wasn't made clear to the resident, according to her daughter.

In this case, it appears the resident was misinformed about the rebate eligibility by the caller that may have resulted in financial losses.

Story continues

“We advise residents to stay vigilant and be cautious,” the notice emphasized.

Residents interested in installing flood protection measures through the rebate program should consult a licensed plumbing professional and email plumbingrebate@markham.ca to determine rebate eligibility.

If you experience any of these scam phone calls, please report it to 905-477-7000, extension 5881.

For more information about the Private Plumbing Rebate Protection Program, visit markham.ca/ResidentialFlooding.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun