Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation's Fortune Ball raises $800K

More than 700 guests helped raise $800,000 at the second annual Fortune Ball celebrating modern traditions of Chinese culture while supporting Oak Valley Health’s Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH).

MSH partnered with leaders of the local Chinese Canadian community in the hopes of inspiring more Chinese business and philanthropic leaders to help the hospital.

This is the second year in a row the foundation has hosted the ball, with facilities provided by founding members of Fortune Leadership Council (FLC), which is a network of local Chinese business leaders founded in 2016.

Kenny Wan, one of the founding members of FLC, said there will always be a need to raise funds for the hospital to enable growth that reflects the development of Markham and Stouffville.

The FLC reaches out to philanthropists in the Chinese community who are interested in supporting the ongoing need for new equipment, innovative technology and the expansion of MSH’s critical departments.

“The Fortune Ball not only reinforces unity, but also ensures that we are continuing to nurture the health and well-being of our neighbours for the future,” said co-chair Alan Kwong.

Given the community is expanding and aging through the years, the urgent and evolving needs in surgery, diagnostic imaging and emergency medicine are constantly changing.

“Our hospital relies on the compassion of the community to keep on the forefront of technological advancements and deliver life-saving care when it matters most,” said Suzette Strong, CEO, MSH Foundation. “Government cannot fund all top priority needs and so we rely on the support of our community to help bring a lifetime of care, close to home.”

Health care is changing every day. The way MSH cares for patients today will not be the way it cares for patients in the future.

Wan reiterated the mission of FLC is to help transform health care in a way that reflects the area's diverse, growing and aging community.

In 2022, FLC helped raise $1 million and is currently very close to meeting its $2-million benchmark.

Most recently, FLC members have been keeping up-to-date with the “Bear Necessities” campaign, which will continue during the holidays as a part of MSH Foundation’s 2023 Holiday Equipment Wish List.

For more information, visit lifesavinggifts.ca.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun