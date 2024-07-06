Marlon Wayans Makes A Joke Out Of Thieves After Home Burglary: 'Save Your Energy'

Marlon Wayans issued a hilarious message to would-be thieves and declared that he doesn’t “own shit” after his home was reportedly burglarized last week.

The actor and comedian’s brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was awakened but brushed off the noise after thieves broke into the Los Angeles-area residence, sources told TMZ. The thieves reportedly took a safe and “several thousand dollars in cash,” according to the outlet.

Marlon, in an Instagram video shared Thursday, thanked people who checked in on him before adding that the thieves “didn’t really get much.”

“The most valuable thing in my house is my house,” he said.

“So unless you’re gonna put that shit on a truck and drag it away, then hey man, you did well but I don’t own shit.”

The actor noted that he doesn’t own jewelry, either, pointing to a “fake” ring on his hand which he revealed to be a heart rate monitor.

“I’m not flashy. No jewelry. No necklaces. I don’t have cash. I use credit cards,” he said.

Marlon, in a caption for the video, declared that everyone is doing “fine” and he’s “grateful” following the episode.

“Sorry, i live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead,” he wrote.

“Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, shit is too heavy!!! You want to carry all that bullshit? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat I don’t own shit valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better 🎯 thank you and love you… still.”

