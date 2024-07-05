Marlon Wayans says he was wrong person to rob after home burglary

Marlon Wayans is speaking out about his startling recent home burglary.

In an Instagram video posted Thursday, the standup comedy superstar and "White Chicks" alum opened up about the home invasion, writing in the caption to "pick a better target."

“The most valuable thing in my house is my house. So, unless you’re gonna put that (expletive) on a truck and drag it away, then, yeah, man, you did well, but I don’t own (expletive)," Wayans said in the minute-long video.

According to LAPD officials who spoke to TMZ, Wayans wasn't there during the incident, but his comedian older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was at home during the invasion June 29 around 2:30 a.m.

Suspects entered the house after sneaking into the Wayans' backyard and shattering a window. In an Instagram post Thursday, Wayans told the thieves to "save your energy" when coming to his home; told fans "they didn't really get much" and added the perpetrators should "go down the block."

"I don’t have anything valuable in my house except MY HOUSE. Sorry, i live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead," Wayans captioned an Instagram post. "Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions."

USA TODAY has reached out to LAPD and Wayans' reps for comment.

Marlon Wayans also took to social media about an airport incident

The actor is known for responding to incidents in his life via Instagram. Last year, Wayans and United Airlines were at odds over an incident at Denver International Airport.

In a series of Instagram posts, Wayans claimed a gate agent told him he had one too many bags to board his flight, and an argument escalated to a citation.

“I complied and consolidated them, (and) he was like, 'Oh, now you have to check that bag,'" Wayans wrote. "Most agents are always love but every now and then you come across BAD PEOPLE. This was one of them."

Wayans was given a ticket from the Denver Police Department for disturbing the peace and released. On social media, he wrote, "Black people (experience) all kinds of racism and classism. I won’t allow this. Over a bag?"

United Airlines responded in a statement to USA TODAY at the time, saying "a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft."

In October, Wayans' lawyer said a Colorado judge dismissed the case.

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marlon Wayans tells robbers to 'pick a better' target