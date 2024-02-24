Marlow Film Studios plans to invest £20m in local infrastructure

A film studio plans to invest millions of pounds in local infrastructure in a bid to receive planning permission from the local authority.

Buckinghamshire Council could not reach a decision on Marlow Film Studios' plans for Marlow quarry in October.

Councillors deferred the decision to further consider issues related to the green belt and local highways.

The studio's updated plans revealed over £20m will be invested in roads and other public infrastructure.

This includes upgrading the A404's Westhorpe junction, establishing two new public bus services, and installing cycling routes.

It is hoped their investment will resolve "long-standing capacity issues and current dangerous queuing on the A404 slip roads and carriageway".

Robert Laycock, CEO of Marlow Film Studios said: "These improvements to the roads and bus services in South Bucks are only a part of the major benefits unlocked by the studios for the local area, its residents and its economy."

Planning officers had recommended that permission was refused for the studio, however councillors instead voted to defer the decision so further analysis could take place.

Chairman councillor Alan Turner said he believed deferring the decision to be "the safest route".

"I'm the last person who wants to see green belt disappear, but I'm also minded of the impacts, not just the negative impacts but the positive impacts, of what a development might bring forward," he said.

Robert Laycock said Marlow Film Studios could provide new opportunities for people to enter the film industry

Responding to the council's concerns about the site's proximity to an area of outstanding natural beauty, the studio said it had carried out a "more detailed landscape assessment".

The new planning submission includes additional planting north of the A4155 to "further restrict views of the development".

The studio said it meets the "very special circumstances" required for a green belt development.

The campaign group Save Marlow's Greenbelt said: "There is nothing in the amended planning documents that alters our fundamental objections.

"It will destroy valuable green belt, harm the environment, and cause significant traffic congestion.

"These issues have already led Buckinghamshire Council's planning officer to recommend refusal and the new documents provide no reason why that decision should be changed."

