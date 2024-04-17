Marquette poll: Baldwin has lead over Hovde in U.S. Senate among registered voters
In the race for U.S. Senate, this is the Marquette poll's first matchup between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde.
The former president's onetime right-hand man pointed out Trump's history when it comes to marking his children's educational milestones.
The prominent attorney gave a legal opinion from upside-down land.
James Comer and Jamie Raskin bickered with each other throughout the heated hearing
Ms Greene made the comment during a House Homeland Security Committee budget hearing
The Texas couple made some big admissions about the former president.
The Fox News host got called out for her characterization of Trump's relationship with Stormy Daniels.
Because it's "not a case that keeps him up at night," claimed Alyssa Farah Griffin.
"The Daily Show" correspondent tried logic on some of the ex-president's fans. He didn't get very far.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe jurors haven’t even been selected yet. The trial really hasn’t even started. But as Donald Trump’s first day in criminal court wrapped up on Monday, the former president already seemed to be losing.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan displayed little patience for, as he insisted on calling him, “Mr. Trump.” That the judge is already over the former president’s antics is abundantly clear. And as Trump’s lawyers repeatedly trie
Ritchson wondered why some Christians see Trump as their "poster child" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate dismissed all impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, ending the House Republican push to remove the Cabinet secretary from office over his handling of the the U.S.-Mexico border and shutting down his trial before arguments even began. Senators voted to dismiss both articles of impeachment and end the proceedings, with Democrats arguing that the articles were unconstitutional. The first article charged Mayorkas with “w
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday he will vote for the “Republican ticket” in the November presidential election. “I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country,” Barr said on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom.” “And in my mind, that’s — I will vote the…
The New York Times reporter also explained what will make the former president “deeply uncomfortable” during his hush money trial.
Speaker Mike Johnson plans to hold separate votes on Ukraine aid and Israel aid, then bundle it together and send it to the Senate.
House Speaker says he’s ‘not concerned’ about far-right members trying to oust him
The late night host revealed a potentially humiliating personal development for the former president.
OTTAWA — The House of Commons admonished a private citizen Wednesday for the first time in more than 100 years. It's just the latest example of ArriveCan fallout as MPs point fingers over the Liberal government's failure to manage development of the COVID-era app. GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth was ordered to appear before the bar of the House after refusing to answer certain questions at a committee hearing. A hush fell over the House of Commons as he appeared shortly after question perio
William Wolfe, a former senior White House official and self-described Christian nationalist, said Trump’s policy agenda in a second term would be more “radical.”
On Tuesday evening, at the end of the second day of jury selection in his trial, Trump visited a bodega in Harlem, the scene of a fatal stabbing two years ago, to criticize what he said were Democratic failures in public safety. Trump singled out the Manhattan district attorney by name, echoing his repeated accusations that Democrats are soft on crime and that the charges against him are motivated by partisanship, which prosecutors reject, saying they are following the law. Trump denies all wrongdoing.
A defiant House Speaker Mike Johnson, facing growing threats to his speakership, said Tuesday he is not resigning and dismissed threats to his gavel as “absurd” after a second Republican member of Congress threatened to oust Johnson for his handling of legislation to send foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel.