Marquette University introduces new women's head basketball coach

The Canadian Press

The so-called free agency period at the start of an Olympic quadrennial is typically the high-water mark for curling team adjustments and player movement. Surprise announcements in recent days and speculation on what's to come has created a Roaring Game version of a mid-quad trade deadline. Teams want to strike before it's too late so they can prepare for the final 18-month push to the Canadian Curling Trials. With some big names on the move and a couple of curling legends calling it quits to bo