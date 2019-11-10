Marquez brothers celebrate in their hometown

SHOWS: CERVERA, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 9, 2019) (DORNA - SEE RESTRICTIONS)

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MARC MARQUEZ, MOTOGP WORLD CHAMPION, SAYING:

"Yes of course it's a special year, it's something amazing. I already said that in 2014 we celebrated here both the world championships, the Moto3 and the MotoGP, and I said this is something special that maybe impossible to repeat, but it's possible. We are here celebrating two world championships again, Moto2, MotoGP, and I'm really happy for my brother because he worked very very hard and now it's time to enjoy."

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ALEX MARQUEZ, MOTO2 WORLD CHAMPION, SAYING:

"A dream come true, so now I'm living the dream. I have the opportunity to celebrate with all my family, my friends, and all the people of my town. It's special, also many people come from outside so yes, a dream come true, for sure we'll celebrate big."

STORY: Spanish motorcycling world championship winning brothers Marc and Alex Marquez were rewarded with a celebration in their hometown of Cervera on Saturday (November 9).

Last weekend Alex Marquez followed in the footsteps of older brother Marc by winning the Moto2 championship at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Marc having clinched his sixth MotoGP title with the Repsol Honda works team in Thailand last month.

Marc was also crowned Moto2 champion in 2012 and both brothers have also won what is now known as Moto3, with 23-year-old Alex crowned champion in 2014 and 26-year-old Marc taking the 125cc title on his way up through the ranks in 2010.

Alex, riding for the Marc VDS Moto2 team with whom he is set to stay next year to defend the title, won the title with a round to spare and an unbeatable lead of 28 points.

His title repeated the brothers' 2014 feat of both winning world championships in the same season.

