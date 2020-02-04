Marquez still recovering from shoulder injury as new MotoGP season looms

SHOWS: JAKARTA, INDONESIA (FEBRUARY 4, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) HONDA MOTOGP CHAMPION, MARC MARQUEZ, SAYING:

"My goal in 2020 is to try the new bike, try to find the difference between the last year bike and the 2020 bike. And then let us see what we can improve, let us see if the step is big or small. But I believe in …… that they did a great job. But at the moment I haven't tried the bike so I cannot say (anything)."

4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) HONDA MOTOGP CHAMPION, MARC MARQUEZ, SAYING:

"I had a left shoulder surgery. And we are more or less in the same condition this year (on the MotoGP 2020). Of course when I will ride the bike, I will check exactly where I am struggling more. But still, the shoulder is getting better and better day by day."

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) HONDA MOTOGP CHAMPION, MARC MARQUEZ, SAYING:

"What's next is this season, of course, I don't like to think about the past. I mean, when I retire I will think about the past. But now, I just try to be in the present. Yes I won six time in MotoGP but this year for me, (even tough) I am one more (step) on the grid, (but) everybody starts from zero in Qatar Race. And my target is try to fight for another title."

STORY: Marc Marquez and brother Alex launched the new Repsol Honda Team bike in Jakarta on Tuesday (February 4) ahead of the new MotoGP season.

Defending champion Marc Marquez is still recovering from a shoulder injury and hasn't yet been on the 2020 bike but is still the favourite to add to his six world titles.

Brother Alex will be in his rookie season after winning last year's Moto2 championship.

The season begins in Qatar next month.