Which Married At First Sight UK 2024 couples are still together?

Married At First Sight UK's strongest couple Lacey and Nathan have called it quits behind the scenes, according to reports.

Married At First Sight has not had a good track record with its matches. The 2024 series got off to an explosive start, perhaps at the expense of its choice of pairings.

In a shock twist, Alex and Holly have reunited romantically as the E4 dating show reached its climax after they both dramatically left the process. News of their reunion comes as the last couples standing chose to stick or twist on-screen in the vow renewal ceremony.

As the marriages are no longer legally binding in the UK series, partner in the Family team at Seddons Catherine Hancock explains what this means. She told Yahoo: "Both people from the couple can walk away from their relationship without being faced with an application to the court and return easily to their life as it was. They won’t need to go through the process of a divorce."

In the real world, she explained: "Once you are married, if you want to end the marriage you either have to divorce (and you can’t start those proceedings until you have been married a year) or have the marriage annulled. You can apply for an annulment at any time following the marriage but there are very specific grounds. The one most likely one for those on the programme would be that the marriage was not consummated."

So what has happened to the couples?

Lacey and Nathan 'split'

Lacey and Nathan said yes to staying together at the end of Married At First Sight UK. (Channel 4)

Emotional vow renewals saw Lacey and Nathan declare their love for each other — "to the stars and back". Behind the scenes tells a different story as according to reports the couple have parted ways for good once trialling their relationship in the outside world. The Sun reported Lacey and Nathan's romance had "fizzled out".

On-screen the newlyweds got off to an awkward start when Nathan mistook Lacey's twin sister Paige for his new bride, saying: "Wow." Only later for the groom to tell his bride she looked "nice" — when she said she wanted to hear how "beautiful" or "stunning" she looked. We were all blushing.

Communication clearly become the main issue for the couple at the beginning of their journey but Nathan confided in Lacey about his ADHD and how it has an impact on his relationships, sparking a change. Lacey was understanding as her twin Paige also has ADHD and become a pillar of support to him throughout the process.

Brought closer together, the pair said they loved each other while cameras were rolling for the series. The home stays were a success, with Lacey's mum and sister approving of the match. This was particularly poignant as Lacey's mum cried when Nathan joked her cooking was terrible when she tried to feed the vegetarian chicken fajitas.

When the reunion was filmed, Lacey and Nathan were still together but weeks later it has been reported that they decided to call time on their romance. Social media tells the story that they are together, showing pictures of them looking loved-up on the show, however there are no photos of them together outside of MAFS UK.

Yahoo has reached out to Married At First Sight bosses as well as Lacey and Nathan's representatives.

Amy and Luke's marriage is over

Amy wore black to the vow renewals with Luke in Married At First Sight UK. (Channel 4)

Amy and Luke had a very different story on Married At First Sight. Their end of the road come in the vow renewal scenes that played out this week, sparking a huge conversation online over Amy's choice of words in her speech.

Dramatic scenes saw Amy announce their marriage was "done, dead, deceased" in a brutal vow renewal ceremony, quashing Luke's hopes that the couple would be able to give their relationship a go on the outside world.

The contestants, who were introduced as latecomers to the show, have had a rocky journey — even though they really fancied each other. Amy said "honesty" was the most important thing to her on their wedding day but Luke found himself telling a few white lies to make sure he didn't upset Amy.

It was a nightmare during homestay — resulting in Luke insulting Amy's "mouldy" bedroom and her more natural looks in a throwback photograph. The worst moment though saw the groom tell the bride's friends he was a "single man" and take his ring off. In fairness to Luke, Amy had told her friends he was a butler in the buff in the past and he was left feeling mortified.

There were plenty of fun moments in their relationship too, like when Luke couldn't stop licking (yes licking) Amy's sausage dog — despite her protestations. Otherwise, you would be left wondering why would they have stayed in the show for so long?

Polly and Adam break up

Adam stormed off during MAFS UK vow renewal with Polly. (Channel 4)

Adam stormed off during his vow renewals to Polly and didn't even share his thoughts in the episode.

At the wedding the barber had told his wife's best friend Alfie that he usually dated "unreal brunettes", immediately sparking concerns about their marriage ever having the chance of working. Dating experts on the show convinced him to be less shallow and to give their romance a chance to blossom.

Despite the efforts, the couple's main problem seemed to be over their differing opinions on intimacy and PDA. Adam felt there was a chance of their relationship working when he claimed to see a "calmer" side to Polly during her homestay but it wasn't meant to be. In the experiment, surrounded by the other couples, they clashed.

The final dinner party spelled the end of their relationship as Polly called Adam a "narcissist" in front of the group. Polly lashed out at Adam when they were reunited in the vow renewal but he had enough and refused to share the words he had written. The reunion was fireworks with Adam wearing Polly's red wine after an explosive showdown.

Sacha and Ross split

Sacha and Ross were pictured at the MAFS UK vow renewal. (Channel 4)

After Sacha walked out and cried her eyes out, she chose to stay with her husband Ross. They were together for as long as the two reunion episodes were filmed. Their sticking point had been over moving but Ross texted Sacha to say he would move to be with her but spend weekends in Manchester to be with his daughter Blue.

Their split happened off-screen. The couple didn't make a secret of their fiery rows which no doubt led to their break up. Ross didn't even try to keep it a secret as he posted about his new girlfriend on Instagram while the series was playing out on-screen. Now his Instagram even includes her name: Magdalena. This led to the split being reported before the reunion episodes played out this week.

Prior to the final four, everyone else had split up throughout the Married At First Sight process.

Married At First Sight finishes with the final reunion episode on E4 at 9pm on Thursday.