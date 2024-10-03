Married at First Sight viewers baffled by chicken drama

What did you miss?

Married at First Sight fans were confused as a huge row broke out over chicken.

Channel 4's social experiment has reached the family meeting stage, and in the latest instalment Lacey's mum and twin sister visited her and Nathan at their apartment. Things were tense as Nathan turned down Lacey's mum's fajitas as he's a vegetarian, and it went from bad to worse when he joked that the meal looked like something from the "bottom bin".

Lacey's mum ended up in tears while her daughters looked on in horror and Nathan apologised over and over again. However, viewers thought it was a lot of fuss about nothing, with one posting on X: "They’re chicken fajitas. CHICKEN … FAJITAS."

What, how and why?

Nathan and his mother-in-law got off to a rocky start when she declared they were having fajitas for dinner and he explained that he didn't eat meat. Looking unimpressed, she said she'd "never met a vegetarian" and asked Nathan to cut up the chicken, which he refused to do.

There were awkward scenes when dinner was served and everyone realised that Nathan wasn't going to be eating. Attempting to joke about the dish, he quipped that it looked like something from the "bottom bin".

"Take it with you if you want as well," he said. "Because that's awful."

Nathan was in the doghouse after dinner with his mum-in-law. (Channel 4 screengrab)

Lacey's mum's jaw dropped at his words as she made it clear his stab at banter had backfired. "I thought that was a bit rude," she snapped. "You have upset me now." Crying, she insisted: "I am a good cook."

Lacey reassured her mum that Nathan had been joking, but she said the whole thing had left "a horrible taste" in her mouth.

What did viewers say?

Fans of the show were firmly on Nathan's side, with many saying that although his comment was ill-advised, his new mother-in-law hadn't been that polite either.

One wrote on X: "The comment was a bit harsh but come on tears?, you made fajitas! chicken fajitas!!!! for a vegetarian." "I've never seen someone cry because another person made a joke about their fajitas," said someone else.

Another commented: "Oh c’mon. Not tears. He made a bad joke granted. But he’s apologised 6 times, is it really a crying offence." Somebody else pointed out: "Ok, Lacey mum needs to calm down. She made a meat dish for a vegetarian."

The family meal didn't go well. (Channel 4 screengrab)

One fan asked: "Which is more rude - making a meaty meal at a vegetarian’s house and eating it while the vegetarian starves or cracking a gag about the food?"

Another viewer said they were "absolutely howling" over it. One joked: "How rude the vegetarian is not eating chicken fajitas!... They're all the same... My pal is vegan and he would never come fox hunting with me the ignorant b******."

