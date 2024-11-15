'Married At First Sight UK's fiery rows are part of the problem'

Opinion: This year's Married At First Sight UK series proved to be incredibly addictive TV but none of the finalists are still together.

Anyone watching Married At First Sight expects to see explosive rows, people storming off, as well as tears, tantrums and heartbreak.

MAFS UK has the same effect as a page-turning thriller, with every binge-worthy episode ending on a cliffhanger leaving you wanting more. This year's series proved to be incredibly addictive TV.

Watching Kristina and Kieran's romance unravel on-screen was heartbreaking. Seeing Luke lick Amy's sausage dog made me laugh out loud — a lot. I couldn't tear myself away from the screen when Polly threw wine over Adam.

What was disheartening was to find out none of the 2024 series finalists are still together. I can't help but wonder if the fiery fights we all love to tune into on Married At First Sight are part of the problem.

Hear me out. Yes, we want some on-screen rows — but we don't just want drama and heartbreak.

Where are MAFS UK 2024's success stories?

Where are Married At First Sight's success stories this year? The series delivered on all levels for drama but this has been at the expense of giving us a handful of couples who had a chance in the real world. Let's hope the balance can be readdressed for the 2025 series.

We know the reality TV format can help people find love. Tayah and Adam, from the 2021 series, immediately spring to mind because they got married for real in January this year and they have a baby girl together.

It's interesting that the dating experts only match the couples once all of the contestants have been cast for the show.

There have been complaints too this series about the dating experts not calling out toxic behaviour that played out on-screen. However, dating expert Paul C Brunson has explained not all of their words with the couples makes the air time and they don't also see everything that goes on behind the scenes.

The success of Married At First Sight UK as a TV show cannot be ignored on a global scale — you just have to see how many international spin offs there are.

The first episode this year started out with a lot of promise. That's reflected in the figures. This year's UK launch show was the most streamed ever episode of MAFS UK, Channel 4 said in October.

Married At First Sight 2024 couples

Lacey and Nathan were the standout couple of the series, declaring they loved each other to the stars and back. Although they had communication problems at the start of the series as a result of Nathan's ADHD, they quickly become the strongest couple of the series.

They were the only pairing who had a real chance from this year's final vows. You can only imagine my disappointment when it was reported they had broken up off-screen later down the line after filming, although neither of them have publicly addressed it and have only shared pictures from the E4 show.

It was a shame to see Ross and Sacha's relationship was spoiled before the 2024 series had the chance to air but the cracks were starting to show in the episodes last week leading up to vow renewals.

Despite Ross making the move to Walsall for Sacha while still being able to see his daughter on weekends in Manchester, their romance didn't work out off-screen. Both of fiery personalities and fire signs, it was no surprise the couple clashed in a series of rows on and off screen.

In the reunion show, Sacha said it was their arguments that had left her not wanting to make the move to Manchester with Ross until she felt confident in their relationship.

Ross went public with his new girlfriend Magdalena while making what seemed like a thinly-veiled dig at his TV ex-wife after the reunion episode. "The moment I been waiting for," he wrote. "The real deal. My world."

MAFS UK fans had already seen the hints on his Instagram, including her initial "M" by a heart in his Instagram bio.

Realistically the other two final couples — Adam and Polly as well as Luke and Amy — were never going to survive the move to the outside world.

The one couple left together from the 2024 series is a surprise. Alex and Holly have reunited off-screen but their constant rows tore them apart on the show and saw them leave in dramatic fashion.

Only time will tell if they are in it for the long haul in the real world.