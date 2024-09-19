Married At First Sight fans call out show over 'terrible' match

Viewers were confused about why Adam and Polly were paired up

What did you miss?

Married At First Sight viewers have accused the show of coming up with a "terrible" match after groom Adam said his bride Polly wasn't his type, leaving her in tears.

The pair tied the knot in the latest episode of the Channel 4 reality show, which sees singles letting the science determine the right partner for them. But while Poppy seemed excited when she saw Adam, he looked awkward and failed to dish out even a single compliment, leaving fans cringing.

He later admitted he wasn't really attracted to redhead Polly, saying she was "not my usual type" and that he normally went for "unreal" brunettes, leading fans to question the formula. "The 'science' ain't working!" one declared.

What, how and why?

In Thursday's episode (19 September), Polly shared how she hoped whoever she married would be hooked as soon as they saw her. But things took a bad turn when she joined Adam at the altar and he seemed to struggle to make eye contact.

He didn't comment on Polly's appearance or outfit, although she praised him as "beefy" and admired his teeth and hair.

Married At First Sight fans didn't think the latest match was a good one. (Channel 4 screengrab)

"The initial attraction's not 100% there," Adam admitted in a piece to camera. "She's not my usual type." He added that his type was usually "petite, brunette, dark features, tan". "She's not what I expected," he said.

Polly became tearful after her best friend Alfie spotted the red flags and told her he had reservations about her hubby, but by the end of the episode she seemed determined to give it a go.

However, fans are predicting that the relationship will not go the distance.

What did viewers say?

Many people have questioned why the show paired Adam and Polly up in the first place, given that Adam said Polly was not his type.

One posted on X that the latest matches were "terrible", adding: "What r the 'experts' up 2? The 'science' ain't working." "Well that was awkward Polly and Adam," said another.

Viewers aren't convinced the marriage will last. (Channel 4 screengrab)

"I'd really like to know how many men and women applied for this show because the matches are quite poor so far," said someone else. Another person wrote that producers "should be hanging their heads in shame" and suggested there had been an effort to make good TV rather than good matches.

"Blame the experts Polly," said another viewer. "They will always match people who aren't physically matched.

"Adam and Polly’s marriage could be over before the honeymoon," predicted another fan.

