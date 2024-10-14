“Married at First Sight”: Camille Is 'Ready to Go in the Opposite Direction' as Her Groom Thomas Waits at the Altar (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the season 18 premiere of 'Married at First Sight', Camille's bridesmaids attempt to soothe her nerves when she balks at the thought of marrying a stranger

A new season of Married at First Sight is back – and one of its stars is already having second thoughts about heading down the altar!

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at season 18 of the Lifetime series, Camille, 32, is surrounded by her group of bridesmaids — friends Tyna and Crystal, and sister Gabrielle — when she admits she's "freaking out a little bit."

When Tyna asks, "What do you want to do?" Crystal can't help but offer an uneasy smile as Camille weighs her options.

"I don't know. I'm literally thinking that I'm almost ready to go in the opposite direction," Camille admits, letting out a quiet sigh. "I don't know. I don't know if I need some water or I just need a second or something."

Lifetime Camille on 'Married at First Sight'

Gabrielle looks over with concern and shakes her head over her sister's doubts before advising her to "take a breath" before making any rash decisions.

"You've been so collective this whole way," she offers as Camille asks the girls, "Would it be the end of the world if I just literally didn't do this?"

Her bridesmaids reassure her that her decision to walk away "wouldn't be the end of the world, but you know you want this."

Lifetime Camille's bridesmaid and sister, Gabrielle

While the "build-up" of the wedding has been "all fun and exciting," now the big day has come, and Camille confesses that she is unsure she can make herself "walk through those doors."

As the group deliberates, Camille's groom, Thomas, 42, waits nervously at the altar. When producers finally ask if she's "ready" for this, Camille still doesn't know if she can go through with this journey.

Lifetime Camille and her groom Thomas in 'Married at First Sight'

In September, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the Lifetime reality show's 18th season would follow 10 Chicago-based singles willing to put love to the ultimate test by marrying a complete stranger. After meeting their spouse for the first time at the altar, embarking on their honeymoon and moving in together, the couples must decide after eight weeks whether they're in their marriage for the long haul or if divorce is the best route.

While twists and turns are commonplace on Married at First Sight — who could forget Michael being left at the altar in season 17? — season 18 promises even more drama. According to a synopsis from Lifetime, an unprecedented cheating scandal will lead to a couple swap, "which is sure to leave viewers speechless."

Season 18 of Married at First Sight — produced by Kinetic Content — premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, followed by Married at First Sight: Afterparty at 10 p.m. ET.



