“Married at First Sight” Recap: Season 15 Alum Alexis Grace Williams Critiques 1 Man's 'Misstep,' Praises a 'Power Couple'

Alexis Grace Williams appeared on season 15 of Married at First Sight, which took place in San Diego, California in 2022. Though she ended up saying "I do" to Justin Hall at the time, the two have since divorced. On Oct. 15, season 18 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, returning to Chicago to follow five couples as the reality of their newlywed lives together sets in. Here, Alexis gives PEOPLE her recap of the Jan. 14 episode.

Marrying a stranger is a concept that most people wouldn’t consider, let alone pursue. This week’s episode serves as a powerful reminder that the courage it takes to start such a journey is the same courage needed to navigate it through to the end and beyond.

While some couples bear it all and uncover some intimate details about themselves, others struggle to relax their defenses and silence their insecurities.



Camille & Thomas

A single word that comes to mind when watching Camille and Thomas’s relationship evolve is wholesome. Their ability to maintain composure and balance amidst the uncertainty of their marriage is remarkable and worthy of closer study.

These two exude "power couple" energy, and that’s not up for debate.

Karla & Juan

Juan’s overconsumption of sushi did not overshadow the wisdom and advice he offered his wife. Despite the potential for someone with Juan’s personality to feel overwhelmed by Karla’s free- spirited nature, the couple demonstrated resilience both physically and emotionally as they tackled a Pilates class together.

Michelle & David

Our perceptions can shape our reality, but communication can anchor us in truth. Michelle and David made this realization with the help of the experts and carried this newfound concept into a fitting room boutique.

Who knew saving a marriage could start with a trip to a boutique for a denim jacket?

Madison & Allen

Realizing that you are not invincible is a difficult but valuable lesson, especially when under the watchful eye of your spouse. Allen’s perceived invincibility, paired with Madison's desire for protection, highlights their shared journey of healing.

Both seem to be shielding the vulnerable versions of their younger selves, striving to embody the adults they once needed as children.

Emem & Ikechi

Labeling a Black woman as “aggressive” is far from an effective way to foster connection, especially in a marriage. This misstep, combined with the natural communication barriers between two people who metaphorically speak different languages, presents a significant challenge to their relationship dynamic.

However, the willingness to move forward of both Ikechi and Emem is truly refreshing. Could this be the beginning of striking a balance between logic and emotion, meeting each other halfway? (Let’s just act like we didn’t see the preview for next week’s episode and enjoy this moment!)

Ah, the wisdom of the wise mind!

When It's All Said and Done

This week's episode reveals the complexities of building and maintaining relationships, especially under extraordinary circumstances.

Each couple offers a unique perspective — whether it’s Camille and Thomas’s balance, Juan and Karla’s ability to embrace each other’s differences, Michelle and David’s realization that perception shapes reality, or Madison and Allen’s shared vulnerability in healing past wounds.

Meanwhile, Ikechi and Emem’s willingness to bridge the gap between logic and emotion serves as a hopeful reminder of what can be achieved when two people commit to understanding each other. Together they remind us that love, growth, and connection require courage, communication, and the willingness to meet in the middle.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

