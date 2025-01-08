“Married at First Sight”: Season 13 Alum Ryan Ignasiak Predicts Which Couple Will Grow 'Stronger' and Who Will 'Pack Their Bags'

As Ignasiak recaps the Jan. 7 episode, he also reveals which couple's "no-nonsense" behavior that he's living for and which man he'd like to meet on the golf course

Ryan Ignasiak appeared on season 13 of Married at First Sight, which took place in Houston, Texas in 2021. Though he ended up saying "I do" to Brett Layton at the time, the two have since divorced. On Oct. 15, season 18 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, returning to Chicago to follow five couples as the reality of their newlywed lives together sets in. Here, Ryan gives PEOPLE his recap of the Jan. 8 episode.

What would you consider your dating timeline before classifying it as a full-blown relationship? A few weeks? Maybe a couple months? Well, only the boldest (that’s a synonym for craziest, right?) get to make the decision to stay married, or get a divorce from our sight-unseen chosen spouses. For me, the one-month checkpoint was the most important time of this entire process.

It’s where the strong get immensely stronger, and well, some pack their bags. Buckle up.

Misha Media Photography (L) Michelle and David

Michelle and David

Can we just all agree that David is the most nonconfrontational human that has ever walked amongst the streets of Chicago? The way this man can seemingly deescalate every conversation with his wife (who appears to despise him while insisting she’s still trying) is stuff that stories are written about.

I’m sure Michelle had the best intentions coming into this process, but at some point, you must get the waiter’s attention and ask for the check. This man is exactly what she described to the experts — I love a good “roll the tape back” scenario!

Maybe David will book an AirBnB and Michelle will be back in the fold, but this feels like it’s already lacking a pulse.

I feel the need to throw something more positive in: we love your wardrobe, Michelle.

Yosmaira Ochoa Photography (L) Karla and Juan

Karla and Juan

Through the first few weeks, I thought, based on appearances alone, that these two were destined to fall in love and live happily ever after. Well, I'm starting to question my assumption as it’s becoming more and more glaringly obviously just how vastly different these people are in their daily lives.

Juan has been a pleasant surprise since I immediately thought that he would be a problem. Clearly there are some problems, but I don’t think they’re going to be coming from Mr. Juan. The line of “you can be crazy, but you shouldn’t be stupid” will be one that is put into the vernacular.

To an extent, Karla’s optimistic-dreamer personality could probably be a trait that some of us need in our lives… but also, consider those NYC rates, ma’am. We’ve got bills over here!

Mood Photo & Video (L) Camille and Thomas

Camille and Thomas

Time to mix in some positivity, shall we? Are we witnessing the most compatible couple since Woody (MAFS 2024 Fantasy Football Champ) and Amani? The strides and progress that these two have been making is exactly what this experience is about, it’s what we’ve all wanted.

Producers, hear me now: if this couple doesn’t make it, I’m done trying to figure out dating and marriage as a whole. We all knew that Thomas had a good reason to show up late for the basketball date, right? It's more evident than ever that they know what they want, how to communicate to get there, and are ready for all of this.

Is it just me or do we love it when Camille’s no-nonsense side comes out. What I would pay to see her put one of her castmates, who has been acting up all season, in his place.

Thomas, please enjoy golf, because I need us to be friends after this.

Mood Photo & Video (L) Madison and Allen

Madison and Allen

We love someone who tries! Allen, we’re going to need you to pull a Hail Mary out here. I feel like we’re all waiting for this one to click because we both like these two individually. The way Madison is handling this absolute terror of a dog gives me hope. Somebody call Myrla and see if she can come dogsit for a bit while this couple works on finding that connection.

Full disclosure: I was yelling at the TV during the tennis bet in hopes that Allen would tag me in. I’m sorry for underestimating you, man, but Madison is too good. You earned that kiss on the cheek (and maybe a torn hamstring!)

Madison had to love how assertive Allen was being at the high-intensity group dinner. She and I both didn’t know he had that sass in him. Keep on swimming, you two.

Mood Photo & Video (L) Emem and Ikechi

Emem and Ikechi

Now, for the main event! Trying to be nice with this one, because Lord knows how I feel about one of these individuals 10 episodes into this season, but here it goes. Did anyone catch the “Broken Promises” song in the background intro? Could not be more accurate.

Much like I’ve felt David has kept his composure during his tough go-around, Emem is a literal saint for not packing this man’s suitcase and casually leaving it with the concierge downstairs. You could see the little bit of hope disappear like the Prosecco during the picnic in this scene.

I actually hurt for her when Ikechi said that he meant what he said when he said it at the altar in a poor attempt to not look like an absolute fraud. Cue: more shenanigans at the group dinner about “no peace in my home.”

I can’t do it anymore with this guy. There may be a new leader in the clubhouse for "worst husband behavior in MAFS history." It was a good run, Atlanta! Welcome to the circus.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

