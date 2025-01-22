“Married at First Sight”: Season 17 Alum Chloé Brown Taps Into Her 'Spidey Senses' as She Weighs in on the Drama

"[I hope] we have our first happily ever in a long time," Chloé says of one couple. "They seem like two genuine people that deserve all the joy in the world"

Chloé Brown appeared on season 17 of Married at First Sight, which took place in Denver, Colorado in late 2023 and early 2024. Her story was unique in that she was the second bride set to marry Michael Shiakallis after his original partner left him at the altar. Though they did get married, the two later split when Michael said no on Decision Day. On Oct. 15, season 18 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, returning to Chicago to follow five couples as the reality of their newlywed lives together sets in. Here, Chloé gives PEOPLE her recap of the Jan. 21 episode.

Hi, friends! Chloé Brown here, and I am back to weigh-in on last night’s episode.

Once again, the newlyweds delivered everything we have come to expect this season — a wild mix of all things drama!

Related: Married at First Sight Recap: Season 15 Alum Alexis Grace Williams Critiques 1 Man's 'Misstep,' Praises a 'Power Couple'

Misha Media Photography (L) Michelle and David on 'MAFS'

David and Michelle

Some dramatics we saw coming, and others left us extremely confused — like the moment we learned David sent a text message to his adult cousin that read, "I want to eat you up." WHAT? I think we all whispered an involuntary "huh" in that moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing is for sure: Michelle’s spidey senses were tingling at full-throttle over this text — and it probably goes without saying, but mine were, too.



Yosmaira Ochoa Photography (L) Karla and Juan on 'MAFS'

Juan and Karla

Karla and Juan gave us arguably the most emotional moment of the night, as they read letters written to their younger selves. Juan very vulnerably shared his heart-wrenching past, while Karla did her best to receive his stories and hold space for his childhood grief.

I personally cried right along with him. While I am not confident Juan’s rawness brought them any closer, the relief he felt when finally releasing deeply suppressed trauma was palpable.

Related: Married at First Sight Recap: Season 13 Alum Brett Layton Weighs In on the Current Couples' 'Red Flags'

Mood Photo & Video (L) Emem and Ikechi on 'MAFS'

Ikechi and Emem

Where to begin with Emem and Ikechi? Well, maybe it is not where to begin, it is just picking up where we left off last week… and the week before that, and the week before that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikechi keeps saying he wants to try, but his actions are screaming that he would rather be anywhere else. Emem, your beautiful heart is in the right place, and I know you are giving this your all. I am confident there will be a collective sigh of relief when you decide enough is enough.

Mood Photo & Video (L) Madison and Allen on 'MAFS'

Allen and Madison

Madison and Allen… whew! While she works overtime to change almost everything about him, he’s doing his best to adapt to those changes, in hopes they will make her happy. Sadly, I am not holding my breath.

Tonight, the two of them shared deep conversations about their comparable childhoods, but their growth still felt profoundly superficial and almost forced. The feeling that there is something more to the story here keeps gnawing at me, but I can’t quite put my finger on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll see how this one plays out in the coming weeks.

Related: Married at First Sight Recap: Season 1 Alum Cortney Hendrix Weighs in on Which Couples Give Her a 'Major Ick'

Mood Photo & Video (L) Camille and Thomas on 'MAFS'

Thomas and Camille

After last night, it appears the couple with the most potential for smooth-sailing is Camille and Thomas.

They visited their families and enjoyed easy, comfortable conversations that seemed to shed a lot of light on the two — and a lot of light is always a win when you are trying to navigate an entire legal marriage in eight weeks.

I hope this momentum continues, and we have our first happily ever in a long time. They seem like two genuine people that deserve all the joy in the world.

That’s all from me!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.



Read the original article on People