Married at First Sight star Alex Henry jailed after deserting RAF for reality dating show

Married at First Sight star Alex Henry has been jailed after deserting his post in the RAF to film the reality TV show.

The 28-year-old from Birmingham asked his commander at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria if he could take extra leave to take part in the show but reportedly went anyway when he was refused.

The Sun reported he was arrested by military police when he came back and given 34 days in military prison.

He served 24 days before being thrown out of the forces.

A spokesman for Henry said: “He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities.

“He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate.”

RAF Spadeadam is described by the airforce as Europe’s “only Electronic Warfare Tactics facility....where aircrews can practise manoeuvres and tactics against a variety of threats and targets that they face in contemporary warfare”.

The news comes after charity Women Aid said the decision to include him in the show was “disappointing” after concerns were raised about some of his previous relationships.

Channel 4 said he would “feature in the programmes that have been edited” and could also be seen in “promotional activity” for the show where dating experts match strangers who only meet for the first time on their wedding days.