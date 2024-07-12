Married Guidance Counselor, 47, Arrested After Allegedly Giving 13-Year-Old Student 'Lap Dances': Police

Luisa Melchionne is charged with sexual assault

Norwalk Police Department Luisa Melchionne

A Connecticut school guidance counselor was accused of sexually abusing a middle school student, with police alleging she gave the child “lap dances” among other sexual acts.

Luisa Melchionne, 47, who worked at Nathan Hale Middle School, was arrested on July 11 and is charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, the Norwalk Police Department said. It is not immediately clear if she has entered a plea.

According to an arrest warrant published by WFSB, an anonymous caller told police in April that he had discovered inappropriate messages allegedly sent by Melchionne to a student after borrowing her phone.

The caller later sent police screenshots of alleged text exchanges containing explicit photos and money transactions between Melchionne and the student, according to the reported warrant.

After discovering the identity of the child, police interviewed the boy, who told police that Melchionne had sent him nude photos and asked for them in return, the warrant alleges. The boy also told police that she would send him money for food and Uber rides.

The child, a 7th grader when he began interacting with the guidance counselor in 2023, informed detectives that he would meet Melchionne in her office, where she would perform sexual acts, including giving him “lap dances,” the warrant alleges.

Melchionne’s defense attorney, Mark Sherman, told The Hour that his client resigned from her position at the school. Court records indicate she was released on bond.

“These are just accusations,” Sherman told the paper. “What we do know is that these charges are being brought against a devoted wife and mother who has dedicated over 20 years to her profession, and it’s going to take some time to investigate this case.”

The Hour also reported that in court, a prosecutor said the boy was 13 years old.

