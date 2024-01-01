Marsh fire started by fireworks in Slidell
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large cargo ship with a fire in its hold is being kept 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) offshore of an Alaska port as a precaution while efforts are undertaken to extinguish the flames, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. There were no injuries to the 19 crew members aboard the Genius Star XI, which was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego, the guard's Alaska district said in a release. The fire started on Christmas Day
A warm month reached its peak on Friday as Tofino cracked its all-time warmest December temperature record
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
HALIFAX — Not so long ago, the largest community in Cape Breton was best known as home to one of the most toxic waste sites in North America: the infamous Sydney tar ponds. Containing one million tonnes of oozing sewage and industrial sludge — left behind after centuries of steelmaking — the site has since been capped with concrete and transformed into a sprawling urban park that opened 10 years ago. "It's a transformation from what was an industrial economy to one that is more service-based wit
Crews racing to build sand fortresses to avoid damage to houses on the coast.
Milton Police Sergeant Chad West spotted "Owen the Owl" in the middle of the road at around 9 p.m. on December 22 and turned around to help.
Some of the top animal stories of 2023 include the adoption of a massive cat, a golden retriever farm in Vermont and a giraffe born without spots.
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage was captured at the AEON MALL Shinkomatsu shopping center in Komatsu, Ishikawa prefecture.It shows toppled shelves with toys and other products strewn across the floor. Another clip shows shoppers evacuating as water pools on the ground.The source of this video said the quake left the mall “a mess”.“There’s falling objects, there’s noise on the third floor, the sprinklers are broken and the water won’t stop, and Komatsu AEON is hell,” they said on X, according to a machine translation. Credit: @_tikuwa_1 via Storyful
As we conclude the end of December and look towards a new year, we take review the final month of 2023 and its numerous weather oddities and records across Canada
Satellites hovering tens of thousands of kilometres above our heads capture incredible everyday sights we too often overlook
Where's the snow? December has been a warm month for British Columbia as record breaking temperatures recorded in the region showing how above seasonal it has been. Weather Specialist, Amandeep Purewal shares more on what areas broke records and the pattern change expected in January.
The City of Toronto is opening four warming centres on New Year's Eve as temperatures in the city are expected to plummet overnight.Warming centres, which are opened when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issue a winter weather event warning, give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest, with access to facilities and other community services. Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday evening, with a low of -4 C. With wind chill, it'll feel like -1
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage was captured at a shopping mall in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture. It shows people at a shopping mall reacting to the earthquake and products on the floor. Credit: @HorinOnsen via Storyful
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan, according to the United States Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency. Officials in Japan have issued tsunami warnings to coastal regions.
STORY: A powerful earthquake hit central Japan on Monday (January 1). Residents rushed to evacuate from coastal areas as the quake, according to public broadcaster NHK, triggered waves of more than three feet along parts of the Sea of Japan. It also destroyed buildings, knocked out power to thousands of homes and disrupted flights in the region. Following the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.The major tsunami warning was the first since 2011.Russia also issued tsunami warnings in its far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka.Tourist Baldwin Chia experienced the quake from Japan’s alps. “So the whole room was shaking, the TV was shaking. I had to keep everything on the table. Yeah, I do, I did feel safe in my room, though. But everything else was shaking."Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said on NHK that authorities are assessing the extent of any damage and residents need to prepare for more potential tremors.A Japanese utilities provider said more than 36,000 households had lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.
In the hottest year on record, the fingerprints of a changing climate in a warming world were all over dozens of extreme weather events in 2023.
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday afternoon, triggering a tsunami alert and prompting an official warning to residents to evacuate affected coastal areas as soon as possible.
A Chinese state-owned oil company that controls some of Britain’s biggest offshore oil fields has emerged as one of the North Sea’s biggest polluters.
