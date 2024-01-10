Marske: Calls to halt housing development as historic remains found

Calls have been made to halt a huge housing development after the discovery of historic archaeological remains.

Preparatory works have been taking place on a greenfield site on the outskirts of Marske.

A councillor claimed evidence of a Roman villa and outbuildings had been unearthed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

But developers, while confirming some "Romano-British remains", said no villas or outbuildings had been found.

The controversial 812-home development first received outline planning permission in 2017, with permission also in place for a convenience store, primary school, nursery, GP surgery and pharmacy, community hall, petrol filling station, drive-thru restaurant, pub and hotel.

Local councillor Dr Tristan Learoyd claimed evidence of a Roman villa and outbuildings, which was significant and potentially of "national importance", had been discovered along a right of way known locally as Plummers Lane.

He said he understood the archaeological finds had occurred earlier last year, but he had only found out last week after visiting the site and speaking directly to contractors working on behalf of a local archaeological services company.

He said: "They said they had found Roman remains - a ladder settlement - I did not know what that was and had to look it up."

Ladder settlements consist of enclosures attached to a linear trackway, with the shape resembling a ladder.

Mr Learoyd said there could be more to unearth and that he had written to the secretary of state to "demand a halt to the development until the full site has been excavated".

'No Roman villas'

A spokeswoman for the developers Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes said the pre-start work on the site had revealed "some Romano-British remains, however no Roman villas or outbuildings have been found to date".

A Historic England spokesman said: "We are aware that there has been an archaeological discovery at a housing development site in Marske-by-the-Sea and we are providing technical advice to the developer's archaeological contractor.

Story continues

"It is our understanding that the contractor is following best practice in this matter and is working in close consultation with the local authority."

Follow BBC Tees on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.