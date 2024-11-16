Martha Stewart defends John Krasinski's Sexiest Man Alive honor: 'He's pretty sexy'

Martha Stewart is standing by the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

The domestic diva defended People magazine's recently crowned titleholder John Krasinski – whose naming has been at the center of some criticism – in an interview with the outlet.

"He’s been over to my house and he’s pretty sexy," Stewart told the magazine at a recent Louis Vuitton event in New York City, adding that Krasinski "is pretty good at all the work he does too."

The lifestyle guru, who is known for her signature shade, added some spice to the conversation when she said, "Watch out, wife," in reference to Krasinski's spouse of 14 years and "A Quiet Place" and "A Quiet Place Part II" co-star Emily Blunt.

Naming the Sexiest Man Alive has been an annual tradition for People magazine since 1985's inaugural recipient of the title, Mel Gibson. The only deviation was in 1993, when Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford were deemed the Sexiest Couple Alive – and there was no successor named in 1994.

Last year's recipient was "McDreamy" himself: Patrick Dempsey, the "Grey's Anatomy" alum.

From Stewart to Stephen Colbert, it's been a big week for Krasinski. On Tuesday night, Krasinski made an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" where the late-night host revealed the magazine's Sexiest Man Alive title.

When asked how the new title might affect his life at home with Blunt and their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8, "The Office" star joked to People magazine: "I do think it's going to make me do more household chores, but I'm willing to take the cons with the pros, to be honest with you."

Stewart had a viral moment of her own on Tuesday when she pushed Drew Barrymore away from her after the host got close and began touching her during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

At one point in the conversation, the "50 First Dates" star asked Stewart what makes her feel "soft and gooey," to which the author replied, "Soft and gooey treatment." Barrymore then placed her hand on Stewart and began stroking her back.

"You're the wrong gender," Stewart quipped before she lightheartedly pushed Barrymore.

Contributing: Brendan Morrow, KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Martha Stewart defends John Krasinski amid Sexiest Man Alive criticism