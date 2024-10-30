Martha Stewart Dishes On Her Ex-Husband's Affairs... And Some Of Her Own

Martha Stewart Dishes On Her Ex-Husband's Affairs... And Some Of Her Own

Martha Stewart is spilling the tea on her ex-husband’s affairs in her new Netflix documentary, “Martha.”

In the film, the lifestyle expert recalls some of her ex Andy Stewart’s extramarital entanglements, including one relationship that played out on the couple’s property.

“He was not satisfied at home,” Stewart shares in the film, detailed in a story by People published on Wednesday. “I don’t know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few.”

The best-selling cookbook author, known for her home and garden advice, also offers some important life tips.

“Young women, listen to my advice: If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of shit,” she says. “Get out of that marriage.”

However, in the documentary, Stewart also admits to cheating.

She shares that she kissed a “very handsome guy” while on her Florence honeymoon and had a “very brief affair” with a “very attractive Irish man” during her stint on Wall Street in the late ’60s.

The former couple, who share a daughter, married in 1961 but ended things in 1990 after quite a bit of turmoil.

Martha Stewart on the October 17, 2024, episode of "Today." She gets very candid about her ex-husband's infidelity in her new documentary. NBC via Getty Images

Stewart says that one of her ex’s most painful betrayals happened at their Turkey Hill Farm in Westport, Connecticut, where she remembers him having “some sort of involvement with the girl who was doing the flower arrangements.”

The lifestyle mogul said she had offered the florist an apartment in the property’s barn when the woman was looking for a place to stay.

“When I was traveling, Andy started up with her,” she reveals in the documentary. “It was like I put out a snack for Andy.”

Stewart said it was her ex-husband’s decision to separate in 1987.

“He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly,” she said.

Now 83, Stewart said that falling in love is not at the top of her to-do list.

Last year, she told Entertainment Tonight she’s more focused on other parts of her life, noting, “You have to make time for certain things.”

“My garden is very important,” she said, adding that her “two amazing grandchildren” are also a priority.

Read the People article here.

Related...