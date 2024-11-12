Martha Stewart has hilarious reaction to Drew Barrymore’s touchy interview

Martha Stewart has established her boundaries in a recent interview with Drew Barrymore.

On Tuesday (November 12), the 83-year-old entrepreneur appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she discussed her newest cookbook – her 100th book overall.

At one point during the interview, Barrymore asked Stewart if anything made her feel “soft and gooey” on the inside.

Stewart responded that “soft and gooey treatment” is what makes her feel good, as the Charlie’s Angels actor chimed in: “When you’re treated like a lady.”

The talk show host then proceeded to scoot closer to Stewart, as she patted her guest’s back and stroked up and down her arm. “Yeah, it’s nice,” Stewart said, before staring directly at the studio audience.

Barrymore has previously claimed she would try to be more mindful of her ‘physical proximity’ to guests (Getty Images)

“Someone comes in and...” Barrymore continued, until Stewart interrupted her and pushed her away.

“You’re the wrong gender,” the lifestyle guru quipped. Barrymore then dramatically fell backward onto the couch, as she said: “I know!”

“Although the way it’s going with men though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore,” the 50 First Dates star added.

Barrymore has previously addressed being overly touchy with her talk show guests. In September, she admitted she was trying to work on the “physical proximity” between herself and her guests in response to people who have said she is “too touchy.”

“I don’t know if I can break the habit, either,” she explained. “I guess a lot of people say like, ‘You’re too touchy,’ about me. And I’m like, ‘Oh that’s so…’ talk about shame and embarrassment. I’m horrified when I hear that, and yet I can’t stop.”

Following Stewart and Barrymore’s interview, many people took to X/Twitter to applaud the entrepreneur’s response to Barrymore’s excessive touching.

“Lmfao love Drew but it’s about time someone enforced a little personal space,” one post read. “Mama gets too close lol. There’s a time for it but she leans IN every time.”

“Drew has been told this before and she said she would be better about this,” another user pointed out. “Obviously, she has not. Martha does not like to be touched and stated she is not an affectionate person. I am glad she was clear with her boundaries.”

Stewart has been in the spotlight following the release of her Netflix documentary, Martha. In the documentary, which hit the streaming platform on October 30, she claimed that her ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, had cheated on her during their almost three-decades-long marriage. In response, Andrew’s current wife Shyla made a Facebook post addressing Martha claims.

Shyla started off her message by addressing her family on Facebook, noting this would be her “only public comment” about her partner’s previous marriage and the documentary.

“Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago,” she wrote. “While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix.”

“The juxtaposition of Andy’s early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking. Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together,” Shyla said. “We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love.”