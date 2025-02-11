Martha Stewart Has an NSFW Response When Asked What Part of Her Outfit Is 'Most Authentically You'

The lifestyle icon got candid — in the most Martha way possible — at Tory Burch’s NYFW show on Feb. 10

When asked about one of her New York Fashion Week looks, Martha Stewart gave the most quintessentially Martha response — and, naturally, we're living for it.

At Tory Burch’s Feb. 10 NYFW show, TikTok star Tefi Pessoa (a.k.a. @hellotefi) interviewed Stewart, 83, on behalf of the luxury brand, and the lifestyle icon — and unofficial queen of nonchalance — answered one of the questions with an NSFW reply.

After Pessoa asked the cookbook author what part of her look for the show, which was held at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art, “is the most authentically you,” the star paused for a split second before answering, “Maybe my underwear.”

Seemingly stunned a bit by the 83-year-old’s response — which she delivered in her typical deadpan style — the influencer gave her a faux scolding. “Martha,” she said, and the duo shared a quick laugh.

Elsewhere during her interview at the Tory Burch show (which she watched from the front row alongside Amanda Seyfried, Jodie Turner-Smith and more stars) Stewart talked about the “thirst trap” selfie — an “art form” that, at least according to Pessoa, she has mastered.

“What advice do you have out there for anyone looking to serve a look at any age?” asked the influencer, to which the cookbook author replied, “Make sure you’re taking a selfie when you think you look good.”

“Don’t,” she advised, “do it when you look bedraggled and tired.”

Craig Barritt/Getty Lu Yuxiao, SinJe Lee, Amanda Seyfried, Martha Stewart, and Jodie Turner-Smith in the front row at Tory Burch's Feb. 10 New York Fashion Week show

Stewart also talked about her signature thirst traps — and a whole lot more — last month in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about MAC Cosmetics' new "I Only Wear MAC" campaign, in which she and several other stars leaned ever-so-cheekily into the brand's nude shades.

"I love those thirst traps," she told PEOPLE of her shameless — and iconic — selfies, before sharing a few tips she uses to curate the photos, which she knows her audience loves.

"Well, you have to feel that you look good. Don't question yourself," she instructed. "Just put on a little fresh makeup and you look at yourself in the mirror and say, 'Oh, boy, I really look okay.' ”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Martha Stewart at Tory Burch's New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 10

“Take the picture and make sure you have light on your face,” Stewart added. “I always have light directly on my face."

The lifestyle expert shared her two cents on confidence, telling PEOPLE that “it's no good running around feeling unsure of oneself, or not believing that you can get a job done in the right way.”

“So,” she explained, “I constantly try to get people to just step up, step up to the job and feel good, and be proud of the result.”



