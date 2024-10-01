Martha Stewart Has Plans to See Billie Eilish and Hit Up Jingle Ball with Her Grandkids: 'I Attend Religiously'

Martha opens up to PEOPLE about the kinds of activities she's enjoying with her teenage grandchildren

John Nacion/Getty; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Martha Stewart and grandson Truman (left), Martha Stewart and granddaughter Jude

Martha Stewart is cherishing the time she spends with her grandkids.

The home and entertainment icon is grandmother to daughter Alexis Stewart's two kids — Truman, 12, and Jude, 13. With her grandkids transitioning into their teenage years, Martha tells PEOPLE she's happy to meet them where they're at when it comes to quality time.

"It's a phenomenal thing," she says of their time together. "Billie Eilish is coming up and then there's Jingle Ball and all of those concerts which I attend very religiously with my granddaughter. We eat at some very good restaurants. The children are quite experienced foodies. Their mother's a fabulous cook and they love going out to eat, especially Japanese food and other really good ethnic foods."

The family also loves to experience different cultures together, with Martha noting that they've "traveled all over the world."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Jude and Martha Stewart

Related: Martha Stewart's 2 Grandchildren: All About Jude and Truman

"They've been to all the continents. They're traveling as much as they can possibly travel and they love it," she raves, adding, "That I can help them do that is a joy."

"The boy, he's a sports aficionado, so we had to go see the Celtics, and we had to go see the Knicks. We always go to the Super Bowl. He's big time into American football and also a huge soccer player himself. He went to Amsterdam and Berlin to play soccer this summer. He's 12 and traveling all over the world with soccer."

Aside from some concert dates and travel ahead, Martha also enjoys hosting Jude and her friends for a celebration of fall one weekend each autumn.

"I have a lot of apple trees and we go picking apples. My granddaughter brings her school friends, 13-year-olds, and they've made a kind of annual tradition of it. They pick apples, bushels of them, and they make cider and take home great big jars of cider," she shares.

"Then they sleep overnight. The next day we'll go pumpkin picking. It's a real autumnal weekend for the girls. I like making traditions like that."



As they light those cozy autumn fires, Martha's sure to have her BIC EZ Reach Lighter nearby, thanks to her new limited-edition phone cases, the "Hold the Phone" case. Not only will she release one, but so will her buddy Snoop Dogg, who she's partnered with on several BIC campaigns.

courtesy of BIC Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's BIC EZ Reach "Hold the Phone" cases

Chatting about the partnership, Martha tells PEOPLE, "My case is a blue that matches the beautiful blue button label that I have on every lighter. Snoops is mauvier, more of a lavender, which melds very nicely with his moody handles on his lighters.

"We do new designs every year for four years and we've had a lot of fun. The new ads come out in early January, which are very fun and groundbreaking and cleverly written. The lighters work wonderfully," she shares.

courtesy of BIC Martha Stewart BIC EZ Reach "Hold the Phone" case

"I asked a lot of decorators, I said, 'What do you want in the lighter?' So many decorators said to me, that they want it to blend nicely into the decor of a room. We have many different styles and many different handles, and I think people are really responding favorably to them."

She continues, "If you're trying to light light lanterns outside or a fire pit, the EZ Reach Lighter are so handy. They're small and fit very nicely into any bag. They're very great for all-purpose use."



Starting on Friday, Oct. 4, consumers can head to BIC.com to purchase the “Hold the Phone” Case with two lighters for $49.99 while supplies last.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.