Martha Stewart Says Her Grandkids Watched Her Documentary “Martha — ”and Here's What They Had to Say

The celebrity chef appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' and spoke about her granddaughter Jude

Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart's grandkids have watched her documentary — and they had some sweet things to say about it!

The celebrity chef, 83, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and spoke about how her grandkids — granddaughter Jude, 13, and grandson Truman, 12 — have already seen her new documentary, Martha.

"They watched my documentary," Stewart shares, referring to Truman and Jude.

"What did they think?" asks Drew Barrymore, 49.

"Well Jude, who's 13, said, 'It was very good. I think I'll watch it again,' " the proud grandma remembers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Martha Stewart's Granddaughter's Friends Send Her Sweet Thank You Notes for Hosting Girls' Weekend Instead of 'Going to the Spa'

Barrymore then asks Stewart how she feels about the documentary. "Oh, well, I thought it was a good representation of a 20th and 21st-century woman and giving hope and caring to the female gender in America. Really," says Stewart.

In October, Stewart shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram that included snaps of thank-you notes she received from her granddaughter Jude's friends after hosting a girls' weekend for them at her home.

"Beautiful thank you notes from my weekend guests (age 13) at the farm! Thanks for bringing your friends Jude -they are lovely girls," Stewart wrote in her caption.

One letter thanked Stewart for the weekend the girls spent at the farm, writing, "You cooked for us + organized this great event instead of going to the spa. I appreciate all you do every time I come!"

Another added that the "food & activities were divine. You have such a nice property & are a great grandma for having us over."

John Nacion/Getty Martha Stewart and grandson Truman

A third thanked the proud grandma for a weekend filled with trips to the pumpkin patch, horseback riding and baking. "I'm so thankful for you, for it all. Your cooking was very good and I appreciate the time you spent with us when you could have been at the spa, not losing sleep over silly children," the note read.

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, Stewart told PEOPLE she's happy to meet her grandkids where they're at when it comes to quality time.

"It's a phenomenal thing," she said of their time together. "Billie Eilish is coming up and then there's Jingle Ball and all of those concerts which I attend very religiously with my granddaughter."

"We eat at some very good restaurants. The children are quite experienced foodies. Their mother's a fabulous cook and they love going out to eat, especially Japanese food and other really good ethnic foods."