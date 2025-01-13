Martial Arts Pic ‘Absolute Dominion’, With Désiré Mia, Patton Oswalt & Alex Winter, Gets U.S. & International Deals Ahead Of EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Giant Pictures has acquired Lexi Alexander’s (Green Street Hooligan) martial arts action movie Absolute Dominion for international sales and U.S. release.

The movie’s cast includes newcomer Désiré Mia, Patton Oswalt, and Alex Winter, who also produced. Pic is slated for a spring 2025 release and it will be on sale at the upcoming EFM in Berlin.

Absolute Dominion takes place In the year 2063 AD, when the world faces catastrophe as zealots and extremists wage a global holy war in the name of spiritual superiority. In a desperate attempt to save humanity from itself, the world’s governing bodies vote to establish ‘The Battle of Absolute Dominion,’ a fierce martial-arts tournament that will determine a champion whose faith will govern humanity and restore peace for the future.

Pic is written and directed by Lexi Alexander and is produced by John McKeown, Alex Winter, and Scott Puttnam. Cast comprises Désiré Mia, Andy Allo, Mario D’Leon, Alex Winter, Olunike Adeliyi, Julie Ann Emery, Alok Vaid-Menon, Junes Zahdi, June Carryl and Patton Oswalt.

Alexander is a former World Kickboxing Champion and movie stuntwoman. Her previous films as director include Green Street Hooligans (2005) starring Elljah Wood and Charlie Hunnam, and Marvel’s Punisher: War Zone (2008) starring Dominic West and Ray Stevenson. She also received an Oscar nomination for her debut live action short film, Johnny Flynton (2002).

Also on movie’s team is stunt coordinator Phil Tan, who oversaw fight choreography. His credits include Bullet Train, Inception, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Minority Report, and the Pirates of the Caribbean, Transformers and The Hangover franchises.

“Absolute Dominion is an electrifying blend of impeccable action sequences, imaginative production design, and social commentary,” said Nick Savva, General Manager at Giant Pictures. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Lexi to bring her adrenaline-fueled vision to audiences around the world. The film is a must-see for martial arts fans and movie lovers alike.”

“It was an honor to work with the brilliant Lexi Alexander on this bold and exciting film,” said Winter. “I’m thrilled to partner again with Giant and I can’t wait for audiences to see it!”

“Absolute Dominion is a story set in a world that closely reflects the world I grew up in, which included a lot of martial arts, a multi-cultural cast of characters, and lively debates about the existence of God,” added Alexander. “So this is my passion project in the truest sense of the word.”

The deal was negotiated with the filmmakers by Savva on behalf of Giant Pictures. Alexander is repped by Andrew Schauer of Schauer Law Group LLP and Winter by CAA.

