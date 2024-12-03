Martial law has left South Korea in chaos - but its government has been in turmoil for some time

Across the Indo-Pacific and around the world the shock of this snap decision to impose martial law in the democratic country of South Korea is still sinking in.

Troops on the street, opposition politicians massed outside the National Assembly and a state of absolute political chaos in South Korea has left the country reeling.

But the government had been in turmoil for some time.

After losing an election earlier this year and being forced to form a minority government, President Yoon Suk Yeol has been on the back foot ever since.

He's been under fire on multiple issues. His wife has been accused of being involved in stock price manipulation and another scandal surrounds her allegedly accepting a luxury handbag from a pastor.

Plus, what may turn out to be the trigger for all this - a political impasse with the opposition over next year's budget bill.

Now it appears the president has taken matters into his own hands.

Yoon says martial law is necessary to root out North Korean elements in the country.

The opposition and members of his own party are not buying that.

But this drama could be all over before it's begun.

The National Assembly has voted down the martial law.

The ball is in the president's court.

There is a long night ahead for South Koreans deeply concerned about what has taken place.