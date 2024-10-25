F1 rookie Franco Colapinto explains Martin Brundle grid walk snub in Austin

Franco Colapinto has explained the awkward mix-up between the Williams driver and Martin Brundle at the end of his grid walk before the US Grand Prix.

Brundle was seen interviewing the likes of Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen and then the Sky SportsF1 broadcaster made a move to the front of the grid.

Moments before the national anthem, Brundle approached the Argentine driver Colapinto, but was met with a blank stare with the F1 rookie walking on and resuming his preparation for the race.

But now the 21-year-old has explained the confusion and apologised to Brundle ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

“Good to meet you,” Colapinto said, mildly embarrassed. “It’s a pleasure to be talking to you, I’m very sorry for what happened, just before the race starts, I’m not used to speaking.

“Actually before the race starts in F2 we’re still sitting in the car. And then suddenly in F1, we get 30 minutes, we jumped out of the car, everyone wants to interview you and I am a bit in a bubble you know.

“It’s only my fourth race and it’s a bit tricky but, yes, I am sorry for that.”

Brundle, eager to move on from the incident, clarified that Colapinto was not obliged to speak to him.

“When you’ve got your race head on, just put your hand up and I won’t bother you, no problem at all,” Brundle replied.

Charles Leclerc won an eventful race in Austin, with Carlos Sainz finishing second and Max Verstappen coming home third after a late squabble with F1 title rival Lando Norris.

(Getty Images)

Sky Sports broadcaster Brundle, a former F1 driver himself, is known for his amusing and sometimes awkward encounters with drivers and celebrities on the grid before races.

More recently, Brundle told Kylian Mbappe’s bodyguard in Monaco, “I’m in charge here”, when trying to conduct an interview with the France and Real Madrid star in May.

In Brazil last November, Brundle bumped into American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and an odd interview occurred, in which the American rapper fiddled with Brundle’s poppy, asked him to play the air guitar and put his thumb down to the camera at the end.

Colapinto drove for Williams in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last year (Getty Images)

Brundle also briefly encountered Shaquille O’Neal in Las Vegas, with the NBA legend simply saying “Lewis Hamilton baby”.

Brundle also endured hilarious encounters with DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams in Miami in 2022, as well as a slightly frosty exchange with Cara Delevingne at Silverstone last year, in which the model refused to talk to the broadcaster