Martin Hellicar, tireless campaigner against the slaughter of songbirds in Cyprus – obituary

Hellicar: had the ability to foster dialogue and bring parties together without acrimony
Hellicar: had the ability to foster dialogue and bring parties together without acrimony

Martin Hellicar, who has died aged 56 following a car accident, was the director of BirdLife Cyprus and for more than 20 years worked to change attitudes on the island in favour of conserving its rich biodiversity, as some 25 million birds are killed in the countries around the Mediterranean; but it was often a thankless task.

Cyprus is a stopover each spring and autumn for songbirds, waterfowl and birds of prey as they migrate, but until recent years some two million of them would fall victim there to hunters and trappers. Blackcaps, stonechat, garden warblers and robins are tempted into illegal mist nets by electronic decoys, or caught fast by limesticks to make the traditional delicacy known as ambelopoulia.

Diners will pay up to £70 for a dish of a dozen birds, a price that has led to the involvement of organised crime in their supply. The influence of the hunting lobby on the authorities also means that even protected sites are not always safe havens.

Other challenges for Hellicar included official attitudes towards development, with blind eyes turned to construction, the regulation of traffic or the operation of unlicensed restaurants in environmentally sensitive areas, including national parks.

Hellicar holding a limestick with a trapped blackcap, Cyprus, 2011
Hellicar holding a limestick with a trapped blackcap, Cyprus, 2011 - Nature Picture Library/Alamy

Among these is the Akamas peninsula, which supports flora and fauna endemic to the island and in whose pristine waters Aphrodite was said to have bathed.

Previous efforts, including those of the RSPB, had made little headway. BirdLife Cyprus (BLC), which is largely funded by the foundation of the Cypriot businessman AG Leventis, was formed in 2003. Hellicar was its first employee and initially its only one. Over time, he built up a team of about 15 colleagues, and was notably good at transferring to them his knowledge and experience.

His other skills included those of advocate, teacher and diplomat. He had the ability to foster dialogue and bring parties together without acrimony. He could also understand others’ points of view and, using his considerable charisma, push his own without being confrontational.

Hellicar worked hard to persuade locals of the importance for habitats of sustainability and to enlist their support for it, establishing a nature reserve at Frenaros, previously a hotspot for poaching. He monitored levels of trapping and pressured those in authority to address breaches of the laws against it, including in the British Sovereign Base Area of Akrotiri.

A blackcap illegally trapped for use in the dish Ambelopoulia, comprised of boiled, fried or pickled songbirds
A blackcap illegally trapped for use in the dish ambelopoulia, comprised of boiled, fried or pickled songbirds - David Tipling/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A former journalist, he made canny use of the media to highlight the risks to birds on the island, such as the rare griffon vulture. A population in the hundreds in the 1950s has been decimated by shooting, by the use of poisoned bait aimed at foxes, and by collisions with wires carrying electricity.

By 2011, only about six remained in Cyprus and the species faced extinction, but a BLC project has lifted their number to 20.

Aware that nature does not respect frontiers, Hellicar collaborated across the Green Line with counterparts in the north of the divided island, for instance on jointly seeking funding. Throughout Cyprus, he helped to train and mentor local volunteers in fieldwork, in project management and in dealing with stakeholders.

The struggle remained uneven, but there were none the less victories. The level of illegal slaughter of birds has been reduced, in places massively so thanks to the efforts of BLC. The acreage of mist nets deployed has dropped by 88 per cent since 2002, although in the autumn season of 2023 the numbers of songbirds killed rose by 90,000 to 425,000.

The organisation now has government recognition in Cyprus, however, and on Hellicar’s death even the hunters’ association paid tribute to his work.

Blackcap, Sylvia atricapilla, being released from limestick using water to make lime soluble, Cyprus
Blackcap, Sylvia atricapilla, being released from limestick using water to make lime soluble, Cyprus - David Tipling/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“Martin embodied the values of respect and love of nature,” observed the European Commission, “as well as the value of collaboration for the common good. The EU has lost a friend and Cyprus one of its finest and most trailblazing conservationists.”

The second of six children, Martin Abbas Hellicar was born in Durham on February 22 1968. His parents, Eric and Margaret, had met while studying in Edinburgh. They became members of the Bahà’i faith, which arose in Persia in the 19th century and strives for the unity and equality all peoples.

The couple moved to Cyprus in 1969 to help establish a Bahà’i community there. They found work as English teachers, and Martin subsequently attended the English School, Nicosia. He also grew up speaking flawless Greek, however, and like other Cypriot children celebrated the 1st April holiday which commemorates the revolt against British rule.

A griffon vulture: numerous species are indiscriminately caught by 'hunters'
A griffon vulture: numerous species are indiscriminately caught by 'hunters' - Lauren Tucker

When he was 12, the family settled in a rural area where, as animal lovers, they lived a life that brought to mind that of the young Gerald Durrell. Martin always had a menagerie that might include bantams, ducks and guinea pigs.

He studied ecology at Lancaster University, took a Master’s at York and received his doctorate from the University of Cyprus. His thesis looked at the effects on the island’s biodiversity of grazing by sheep and goats.

He came to believe that the “characterful, grizzly Cyprus goat” had been cast as the scapegoat for over-grazing and had a role to play in sustainable countryside management.

Hellicar hoped to find work in conservation on the island, but at the time such roles did not exist and so in 1993 he joined the Cyprus Mail.

An illegal trapper with limesticks on the back of his motorcycle going to set up in an orchard, Cyprus
An illegal trapper with limesticks on the back of his motorcycle going to set up in an orchard, Cyprus - David Tipling/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Over the next decade, he rose to become its chief reporter, developing an impactful writing style and an ability to navigate the politics of the island which stood him in good stead when he joined BirdLife. He formally became the organisation’s director in 2016.

In 2013, Hellicar featured in the documentary Emptying the Skies, which highlighted the plight of migratory birds in the Mediterranean. It was based on an essay by the American author Jonathan Franzen in the New Yorker which had itself drawn attention to Hellicar’s labours in Cyprus.

A lifelong supporter of Manchester United, Martin Hellicar enjoyed walking his dogs in the fields and introducing friends to birdwatching; he was perhaps at his most characteristic busily noting down a day’s sightings. He had no children but was devoted to his nephews and nieces.

Martin Hellicar, born February 22 1968, died June 15 2024

