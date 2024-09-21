Martin Jackson: Prolific shoplifter who caused 'misery' to Greenwich businesses jailed for three years

Martin Jackson has (Met Police)
A prolific south London shoplifter who “caused misery to businesses in Greenwich” has been jailed after stealing more than £14,100 worth of goods.

Martin Jackson was sentenced to three and a half years in prison at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday and then marked his 41st birthday in custody on Friday.

He was convicted for 98 offences, including theft and breaches of a restraining order.

His new restraining order has seen him banned for five years from entering a Boots store and BP service station on Trafalgar Road, Greenwich, from which he stole thousands of pounds worth of goods.

Jackson committed the offences over many months before his conviction.

He was previously handed a Criminal Behaviour Order with conditions including not to enter those two stores.

However, he continued to visit the shops and steal food, alcohol, toiletries and other goods.

Acting superintendent Rav Pathania said: “Jackson caused misery to businesses in Greenwich, that’s why we have been determined to get him off our streets and put behind bars.

“We’ve worked hard to build closer relationships with businesses in our area, and build their confidence in our ability to tackle their concerns. I hope this goes some way in demonstrating we are listening and taking action on local issues.

“I’m grateful to the support bp and Boots in particular provided to this investigation, which was central to us achieving justice for Jackson’s crimes.”

Jackson was arrested and charged in July and then pleaded guilty in a hearing on September 2 - having his sentencing earlier in the week.

Iona Blake, Europe mobility and convenience security manager at BP, said: “Safety comes first at BP, always.

“Nothing is more important. We want our colleagues to feel safe at work and our customers to have a great experience when visiting us. This is another great example of how collaboration can help us – and the sector - combat crime at our stores.”

