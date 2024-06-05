Martin Lewis accuses Labour of living ‘in fairy-tale land’ over public spending black hole

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has accused Labour of living “in fairy-tale land” over how it intends to tackle the black hole in its public spending plans.

Mr Lewis clashed with Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about how Labour will approach the UK’s finances if it enters government.

The founder of MoneySavingExpert said: “When you have a black hole in the public finances, you know, I know, and Rachel Reeves [the shadow chancellor] certainly knows, there are only four ways you can deal with that.

“You can increase debt, which you’ve said you won’t do; you can print money, which would be inflationary; you put up taxes, which you’ve said you won’t do; or, you could cut spending, which you’ve said you won’t do, which means if you can’t do any of those, we’re living in fairy-tale land.”

He added: “You are hoping to be in the next government. We need to know from you which of those four options will you use to fill the black hole, because we know there is one there.”

Martin Lewis told Jonathan Ashworth that 'we need some honesty in politics' - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Mr Ashworth cited Labour’s plans to close loopholes in the non-dom tax status to fund its NHS reforms, as well as its policy on imposing VAT on private school fees to fund more teachers and mental health support in schools.

He added that Mr Lewis had “missed out a fifth option” – to use the proceeds of economic growth to deal with some of the public services black hole, with proposed skills reform and investment into green energy.

Mr Ashworth said: “Part of the reason why the public finances are shot to pieces, as you referred to, is because we’ve had anaemic economic growth these last 14 years.”

In response, Mr Ashworth talked about the change that his party 'will bring to this country after 14 years of decline'

But Mr Lewis pressed the shadow paymaster general again, saying: “You’ll forgive me Mr Ashworth, that is a very nice sound bite but the Institute for Fiscal Studies says it is a fiction that you are going to be able to do that and reduce the national debt as you have pledged to do by the end of the next Parliament.”

He said: “We need some honesty in politics, which of the four options, because growth won’t cut it.”

Mr Ashworth responded: “It’s not a soundbite, it’s not a fiction. It is detailed plans for the future of this country and is an indication of the change that we will bring to this country after 14 years of decline.”

Mr Lewis namechecked Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, as he criticised Labour's plans - Maja Smiejkowska/REUTERS

It comes after Rishi Sunak repeatedly accused Sir Keir Starmer of plotting a tax raid worth £2,000 on every household, during the first televised debate of the general election campaign between the pair.

During the head-to-head clash, the Prime Minister accused Sir Keir of wanting to “saddle people with £2,000 of higher taxes”, as he declared: “Mark my words, Labour will raise your taxes.

“It’s in their DNA. Your work, your car, your pension. You name it, Labour will tax it.”

Mr Sunak’s claims were based on analysis commissioned by the Conservatives which examined the costs of Labour’s planned policies.

Sir Keir dismissed the claim as “absolute garbage”, as Labour said that the costings were based on “dodgy assumptions” and had “glaring mistakes”.