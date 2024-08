Reuters

The Canadian dollar rose to a four-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts helped underpin investor sentiment, despite the risk of a railway stoppage that could hurt the domestic economy. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3590 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.58 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since April 10 at 1.3576. The currency has benefited recently from "a shift in market confidence," as investors anticipate the Fed will soon begin an easing cycle, said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange.