Martin Lewis 'felt bit of sick in my mouth' watching back TV regret

Martin Lewis took off his fitness tracker and did steps that didn't count in a task about regret for Taskmaster's New Year Treat which aired on Sunday.

What did you miss?

Martin Lewis admitted he was left with a "bit of sick in my mouth" while watching back his TV regret on Taskmaster.

Taking part in Taskmaster's New Year Treat which aired on Sunday 29 December, games master Alex Horne tasked the celebrities to "do something you regret". The task read: "Do something you regret. Biggest regret wins. You have 20 minutes. Your time starts now."

Reluctant at first, the Money Saving Expert then decided on his TV regret — to walk around without his fitness tracker meaning he would miss out on vital steps.

Read more:

What, how and why?

Martin Lewis completed a task about regret on Taskmaster. (Channel 4 screengrab)

Having watched the moment back, Lewis revealed his dramatic reaction. He admitted: "That went against everything ounce of obsessive nature I have in my body. And even watching it then I felt a bit of sick in my mouth."

ADVERTISEMENT

His words left the other celebrities taking part — David James, Sue Johnston, Hannah Fry and Melanie Blatt — as well as the crowd laughing and cheering.

Taskmaster's Greg Davies hilariously quipped: "Your poor wife." His wife is Lara Lewington is a tech expert, documentary maker and an AI expert.

Martin Lewis, founder of the MoneySavingExpert.com website, with his wife Lara Lewington. (Getty)

While filming the task, Lewis had mulled over what he could do that he would later regret in a bid to try and win the task. There were a few things that he had to rule out completely. He said: "I'm going to keep my clothes on, we'd all regret that." To Horne, he then added: "We're not snogging."

Then Lewis was struck with the idea to take off his fitness tracker but he wasn't sure he could go through with it. "I could take... I'm not doing it." He said. "I could take my fitness tracker off and do steps without it counting. That's just not happening. This show isn't worth it frankly."

ADVERTISEMENT

The This Morning star lifted the lid on why taking off his fitness tracker was a bad idea.

Martin Lewis left his fitness tracker on the table. (Channel 4 screengrab)

He said: "It goes against every fibre I do. To simply walk around for a length of time without your fitness tracker on. I average 25,000 steps a day. I've not missed 10,000 steps. There's no point walking if it's not counting."

Only then, Lewis had a change of heart. He said: "OK I've talked myself into it. Let's just do it."

Walking around the room without his fitness tracker on, Lewis admitted he was "sweating". He further explained: "I monitor my blood pressure, I monitor my blood pressure, I monitor my sleep, I have a graph of every game I play against my wife at Scrabble. All of that is part of my personality. This is just the opposite."

The money expert sighed a breath of relief when he could put his fitness tracker back on his wrist, where it belonged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon leaving the room after completing the task, he admitted: "I regret that, I won't say thank you, bye."

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster. (Channel 4)

Martin Lewis' reasons for regret

Although he regretted it, Lewis did well on the task scoring four out of five points.

"The regret was real," Davies said about Lewis' task. "The reasons were f**ing weird." This cracked up the Money Saving Expert.

"I'll take it," said Lewis holding up his hand.

He came second place in the task, just behind Sue Johnson who won for showing off her feet on camera.

James performed the worst in the task for smashing up the bird that was on the table. Davies wasn't convinced that the football star regretted it at all.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne are going to be hosting series 19. (Channel 4)

Nor was his convinced by Melanie Blatt kissing Horne. "I thought I won that," she confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fry come next for eating some of Horne's leftover birthday cake with added sauces on it — as well as feeding it to Horne. The games master later revealed that he had been saving the slices of cake for his children — and Fry said she did regret her actions.

Yet the overall task winner was Johnson for showing off her "horrendous" feet on TV.

Watch Taskmaster's New Year Treat streaming now on Channel 4.