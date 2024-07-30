How Martin Phillipps, the brilliantly bleak genius of indie, made the world a better place

Martin Phillipps was the perpetual bridesmaid of Eighties alternative pop – a genius who could never catch a break. As frontman for New Zealand indie band The Chills, the singer, who has passed away suddenly aged 61, wrote a string of unsurpassable underdog anthems, including 1982 classic Pink Frost – a mash-up of Joy Division and Paul McCartney, where nightmarish lyrics intertwined with a fantastically catchy melody.

With a bit of luck, The Chills could have been as big as The Smiths, with whom they shared a spiky vulnerability. But fortune never quite smiled on them, and fate would cruelly intervene whenever it looked like they were about to make it.

Phillipps would recall how a British music weekly had planned to put The Chills on the cover but bumped the Dunedin crew at the last minute for a buzzy new London act. Warner Records signed The Chills after a bidding war – but lost interest two albums into a seven-LP deal. In July 1995, Phillipps and his band flew to London to work with Blondie/ Talking Heads producer Craig Leon – only for several musicians to encounter visa issues, forcing Phillipps to put together a session group on the fly. It was as if life had set The Chills up to fail – their predicament not helped by near-constant line-up changes.

Such upheavals never got in the way of Phillipps’s songwriting – or his belief that pop music, at its purest, could be as furious as anything by the Sex Pistols or The Clash. He would describe his sound as “pop played with punk passion” and in full flight The Chills were both uplifting and brilliantly bleak.

Along with its sheer irresistibility, Phillipps’s output had a gobsmacking eeriness. He wrote Pink Frost after waking from a feverous dream about a man who killed his girlfriend in his sleep (“how can I live when you see what I’ve done”). The same hard-hitting melancholy infused Doldrums – about the limbo of unemployment and depression that amps up everyday despair into aching melodrama. You can hear it, too, on I Love My Leather Jacket, an homage to The Chills’ late drummer, Martyn Bull who died from leukaemia aged 22 and bequeathed to Phillipps his precious leather jacket.

Dunedin is the second largest city on New Zealand’s South Island and a huge university town, but in the Eighties, it felt lightyears removed from the beating heart of the music industry. That remoteness surely contributed to the spectral quality that pulsated through Phillipps’s writing– to songs that felt like ghostly transmissions from an indie rock parallel universe.

“There were whole trends that came and went before they even had a chance to reach New Zealand,” Phillipps would say. “The New Romantic movement was over before it got here… Instead, everyone listened to classic records from across a very broad spectrum: someone would introduce you to Stax Soul, or the Nuggets psychedelic compilation, or krautrock. It was all in the air and everyone was supportive of everyone else. There was never any bitching or backbiting.”

Formed in 1980, The Chills emerged as leading lights in what was dubbed “Dunedin Sound” – an explosion of bands that blended lo-fi recording techniques with luminescent songwriting and which also included The Clean, The Bats and Straightjacket Fits. But The Chills were the only ones to catch the ear of the mainstream music industry. The Smiths’ label Rough Trade considered signing them; later, they were at the centre of a three-way face-off between Warner, Slash and Sire – all part of Warners Music Group.

Martin Phillipps performing in 2016 - Jordi Vidal/Redferns

“They were all bidding for us. Warner’s accountants got word of this and said, actually, the advance would be coming out of us, whoever it is. They said, ‘We’re going to offer you this figure and you can choose our label’. It stopped the bidding war. Then somebody else came in – it might have been Columbia. And the bidding war started again,” Phillipps would tell me.

“Warner Brothers had talked about a six or seven album deal and dropped us after two. But I’m pleased to have seen that label at the end of its golden run. There were still people like Mo Ostin [the executive who signed Prince, Fleetwood Mac, Talking Heads, Paul Simon and Madonna] walking around the corridors. It was the end of an era.”

He recalled walking the halls of the Warner offices in California and bumping into a rock icon at every turn. “I had a meeting at Warner Brothers headquarters in Burbank. I’d left my bag behind. I went back to get it. They said: ‘You can’t go back in, Ray Charles is in there…’ I walked into a friend’s office, and David Byrne is chatting there. Another time, somebody walks out the door and kicks the wall in. It’s Ry Cooder – he’s just been told he wasn’t getting the deal he wanted.”

Phillipps was soon kicking at his own metaphorical walls. Dropped after two records, the wunderkind was in danger of becoming a wash-out. He retreated into booze and drugs. Heroin was hard to come by in New Zealand at that time, so he synthesised his own using morphine sulphate pills. Ravaged by addiction, he was diagnosed with Hepatitis C and, in 2016, with stage four cirrhosis – surviving only after he was put on the experimental drug, Harvoni.

Melancholy power: Phillipps and The Chills in 1990 - Andrew Turner / Alamy Stock Photo

“I was a little bit lost. You’d had acid house, grunge, Britpop… The Chills were none of those. I wondered about the future. There were some dark days,” he said. “Eventually, I came to a realisation that what I do best is write songs – so if I can do anything to make the world a better place, I’ve got to do it well. It’s best not to put out any rubbish. There’s enough rubbish out there anyway.”

With his death, alternative pop has said farewell to a visionary. He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work – including early Chills albums Brave Words and Soft Bomb and more recent records such as 2018’s Snow Bound and Scatterbrain from 2021.

The thread running through all these projects was pristine songwriting – there were many wittier, more politically-articulate musicians than Phillipps, but nobody else could so fully capture the bittersweet essence of human existence.

His music was sad, happy, dark and joyous – all of life compacted into three and a half minutes of flawless, aching pop.