Martin Phillipps, guitarist and lead singer of The Chills, dies at 61

Martin Phillipps, best known as guitarist and lead singer of New Zealand rock band The Chills, has died. He was 61.

Phillipps died at his home in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Sunday, The Chills' manager Scott Muir confirmed to USA TODAY in an emailed statement. The musician died of natural causes after suffering "severe health issues" in recent years.

"He is loved and missed by us all," Muir said.

The band revealed Phillipps' death in an emotional statement on social media.

"It is with broken hearts the family and friends of Martin Phillipps wish to advise Martin has died unexpectedly," the statement read. "The family ask(s) for privacy at this time."

Phillipps formed The Chills in 1980 with sister Rachel Phillipps and Jane Dodd after his membership in the punk rock band The Same.

Following numerous lineup changes, The Chills released its debut album "Brave Words" in January 1987 via Flying Nun Records.

The jangle pop group's sophomore effort, 1990's "Submarine Bells," earned The Chills a No. 1 album on the New Zealand Charts. The album also featured the Top 5 hit "Heavenly Pop Hit."

In June 1996, Phillipps released a solo album, "Sunburnt," under the name Martin Phillipps and the Chills.

Following a 23-year hiatus, The Chills released its fourth album "Silver Bullets" in 2015. The band followed it up with 2018's "Snowbound" and 2021's "Scatterbrain," the latter of which peaked at No. 4 in New Zealand.

Phillipps was the subject of the 2019 documentary "The Chills: The Triumph and Tragedy of Martin Phillipps."

The New Zealand rocker toured with The Chills last summer on a European tour, playing in countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, England and Ireland.

